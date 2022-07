AGNEW – Clallam 3 firefighters battled a blaze Thursday afternoon and were able to confine it to two outbuildings and keep it from spreading to the house. The initial call, which came in just before 4:00pm, was from a person unfamiliar with the area and gave them multiple incorrect locations, saying there was a brush fire in Carlsborg. 911 Dispatchers were able to get information from additional callers and update crew that the fire actually involved a vehicle, a structure and a field fire on Percival Road in Agnew.

