The July 4th holiday is here, which means the return of Red, White and BOOM in Carlsbad, and other events. You can expect celebrations and fireworks in and around Carlsbad, and plenty of private festivities, cookouts, and picnics. And of course beach time! Expect the beaches to be crowded all weekend and parking to be a challenge!

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO