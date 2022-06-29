Nail Check! Achieve The Best At-Home Manicure With These Amazing Products From Amazon — Shop Now

Unsplash

It's a hot girl summer once again, but this time around, we don't have hours to waste waiting for a turn at the nail salon only to find yourself helpless with damaged and weak nails a couple weeks later.

It's time to skip the line and replace the salon chair for one of your own. With the right products and tips, you can achieve just as great of a manicure at home — and save your nails from becoming overly damaged.

Maintaining clean and healthy nail beds is a very important part of everyday hygiene and mental health. With freshly manicured hands, your mind will feel like it has had a manicure of its own!

Ready to feel chic and clean by accomplishing the best at-home manicure? OK! provides you step-by-step tips and helps you shop nail-care essentials directly through our site below from Amazon .

What Is The Best Product For Damaged Nails?

The first step to fixing harmed and weak nails is using products designed to repair and replenish them. Dr. Dana's Nail Renewal System allows you to treat over-processed damage at-home — and you won't believe how quickly you see results!

Dr. Dana's Nail Renewal System retails for $30 at amazon.com .

Apply Nail Tools

Using an at-home nail manicure kit, cut and file your nails to your desired length. Next, remove any hangnails and push back your cuticles for longer-lasting results.

ZIZZON's Professional Nail Care Kit is on sale retailing for $11.98 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com .

Base Coat, Polish & Top Coat

Applying a base coat to your nails creates a barrier between your polish and your nail bed. After this, choose whatever color your heart desires to put on! Once this dries, add a top coat and clear up any smudges with nail polish remover, and you are done!

Essie's Strong Start Nail Strengthening Base Coat is on sale retailing for $8.99 (regularly $10) at amazon.com .

Abitzon's Nail Polish Set retails for $14.99 at amazon.com .

Excuse Me's Quick Dry Fast Drying Top Coat retails for $7.50 at amazon.com .

Mineral Fusion's Nail Polish Remover retails for $7.58 at amazon.com .

Level Up With Gel & Acrylic Kits

As you begin to feel comfortable with your new at-home nail skills, you can step up your game with a UV gel or acrylic nail kit!

JEWHITENY's Gel Polish Nail Kit With UV Light retails for $35.99 at amazon.com .

Cooserry's Acrylic Nail Kit with Drill is on sale retailing for $25.49 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com .