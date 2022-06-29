Multiple traces of monkeypox detected in Bay Area wastewater in the last week, officials say

As monkeypox continues to spread, Tuesday the CDC took a step further to respond to this outbreak.

In the press release the agency said, they are activating the Emergency Operations Center.

Meaning more eyes will be on this virus. In the Bay Area, several monkeypox cases have been detected in the last week.

The U.S. confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Here's what you need to know about the rare virus and its symptoms.

"Of the last eight days, four days we've had samples that are positive for monkeypox in an area that is the west side of San Francisco where we are monitoring," said Marlene Wolfe, principal investigator of the Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network.

The Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network team has been monitoring wastewater samples for COVID , but now they are also processing samples for monkeypox in hopes to stay ahead of a potential community outbreak

"We are looking at the monkeypox virus DNA so genetic markers of the virus. Not the infectious monkeypox virus but the presence of that marker in the wastewater," said Wolfe.

Last night they confirmed the first detection of Monkeypox in Santa Clara County. In a statement the county said:

"Among people who are infected that there is viral shedding that happens. So in various ways through the lesions that happen through oral secretion, through urine and feces likely the virus ends up in the environment and can end up in wastewater," said Wolfe.

UCSF's infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Monica Gandhi has previously explained that men who have sex with men are at higher risk of this virus.

"From close contact. Skin to skin. The close respiratory contact that occurs during sex. People just need to be alert for these particular lesions, the fever, big lymph nodes so that we can treat it," said Dr. Gandhi.

The CDC announced on Friday that monkeypox is not thought to be airborne but transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.

California has the highest number of monkeypox detections in the country with 62 cases. Multiple cases confirmed in San Francisco.

On Tuesday, San Francisco's Department of Public Health said they received hundreds of vaccines for monkeypox.