Colorado State

Colorado Weather: Mid-Week Heat Before Cooling Trend

By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
 2 days ago

DENVER(CBS)- On the weather map a high pressure ridge is bringing in lots of heat from the desert southwest in for Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

Temperatures will be soaring into the 90s across many lower elevations with 70s to low 80s in the high country.

(credit: CBS)

The dry air and heat will elevate the fire danger over the extreme northeast corner of the state for Wednesday. Winds gusting up to 35 mph and relative humidity levels below 10 percent will give that area Red Flag Danger conditions during the day.

(credit: CBS)

Along with the hotter temps there is still a bit of monsoon moisture expected to be caught in the southwest flow. This will be moisture available for afternoon and evening convection to get going with the heat of the day.

(credit: CBS)

A summer cold front will swing thru on Thursday. This will add some cloud cover in the morning and cool temperatures from 90s to 80s over eastern Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

The slightly cooler air should mix with monsoon moisture by afternoon on Thursday providing many areas with a better chance for late day thunderstorms.

(credit: CBS)

