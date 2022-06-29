ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. leaves in second inning vs. Cardinals

 2 days ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited Tuesday night’s game at the St. Louis Cardinals in the bottom of the second inning with right lower back discomfort.

He had just returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s game after recovering from back spasms.

Chisholm, 24, has played in 59 of 72 games this year, his third season in the majors. He’s hitting for a .255 average this season with 54 hits, 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. He also has an OPS of .864, which leads all second basemen in the National League.

As of Monday, Chisholm was the leading vote-getter in for second basemen in the National League, putting him on-pace to start in his first All-Star game. Should he get voted in, he would be the first-ever Bahamian-born player to be named an All-Star.

The Marlins are 33-39 this season, in fourth place in the NL East.

–Field Level Media

