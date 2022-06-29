Family Who Lost Son In Lake Granby Helps Create Multi-Agency Water Response Team

(CBS4) – It’s been several years since Chris Mullinex was lost after a day with his friends at Lake Granby. It took days to locate his body. His mother, Dee Mullinex, is still fighting to make sure the tragedy her family experienced will not happen to another family.

“We were almost at 4 days, Grand County had no availability of any kind of search and rescue so we were all newbies at this,” Mullinex admitted.

“Nobody should have to sit and wait for something like this and have family and friends searching.”

Now, the chances of that happening have dropped significantly. As of the end of June 2022, the “Headwaters Rescue Authority,” a multi-agency response team that includes sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and EMS personnel will be there to help protect those out on the water, as well as respond if something does go wrong.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said it will pay off to have a cohesive effort from anyone qualified nearby.

“In a small mountain community we are all short on staff using the collaborative approach, we can rely on each other’s staff,” Schroetlin explained.

The team has secured new equipment for safety and accident prevention such as stations where you can borrow lifejackets, as well as emergency response tools, like an underwater search robot equipped with sonar, camera and a grabbing tool.

“When it does come time for recovery if we have this equipment hopefully that is going to speed up that process and not make these families sit on the shoreside and wait for that recovery to happen,” Schroetlin said.

The Christopher Mullinex Water Rescue Fund is now looking for donations to help purchase an all-agency watercraft to help with their response. Dee is still volunteering her time to speak with young kids about water safety to help on the prevention front as well.

“We go to the schools, we get to share life lessons with the kids on lifejackets and cold water. When you have a child come up to you a year later and run up and hug your waist and say, ‘I’m wearing my life jacket,’ that right there is worth it all,” Mullinex said.

If you’re interested in helping out the effort, feel free to read the message below from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office:

“Tax-deductible donations are gratefully accepted to provide support and funding for ongoing training, equipment and operational needs. Checks can be made payable to Headwaters Rescue Authority and mailed to Grand Fire Protection District No. 1, P.O. Box 338, Granby, CO 80446.”