ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ratings show Fox News viewers tuning out Jan. 6 hearings

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gP4BA5O00

Fox News Channel is airing the Jan. 6 committee hearings when they occur in daytime hours and a striking number of the network's viewers have made clear they'd rather be doing something else.

During two daytime hearings last week, Fox averaged 727,000 viewers, the Nielsen company said. That compares to the 3.09 million who watched the hearings on MSNBC and the 2.21 million tuned in to CNN.

It completely flips the typical viewing pattern for the news networks. During weekdays when the hearings are not taking place, Fox News Channel routinely has more viewers than the other two networks combined, Nielsen said.

Last Thursday, Fox had 1.33 million viewers for the 2 p.m. Eastern hour before the hearing started — slightly below its second quarter average but on par for early summer, when fewer people are watching TV.

After the hearing started, Fox's audience's sank to 747,000 for the 3 p.m. Eastern hour and even lower, to 718,000, at 4 p.m. Fox cut away from the hearing at 5 p.m. to show its popular panel program, “The Five,” and fans immediately rewarded them: viewership shot up to 2.76 million people, Nielsen said.

The apparent lack of interest explains why the frequently Trump-friendly network stuck with its regular lineup during the committee's only prime-time hearing, while ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC all showed the Washington proceedings. “The Five” has also been cable television's most-watched show, on average, for nine months.

ABC won the week in prime time, averaging 3.6 million viewers. CBS had 3 million, NBC had 2.5 million, Fox had 1.6 million, Univision had 1.1 million, Ion Television had 1.04 million and Telemundo had 990,000 viewers.

Fox News Channel led cable networks with an average viewership of 2.17 million in prime time. MSNBC had 1.41 million, ESPN had 1.21 million, HGTV had 938,000 and Hallmark had 777,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 6.6 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.1 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.5 million.

For the week of June 20-26, the 20 most-watched program in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.13 million.

2. “America's Got Talent,” NBC, 6 million.

3. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6: Colorado at Tampa Bay, ABC, 5.82 million.

4. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5: Tampa Bay at Colorado, ABC, 5.15 million.

5. “60 Minutes” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 4.8 million.

6. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4: Colorado at Tampa Bay, ABC, 4.6 million.

7. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3: Colorado at Tampa Bay, ABC, 4.1 million.

8. “FBI,” CBS, 3.82 million.

9. “The Price is Right” (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 3.74 million.

10. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Monday), ABC, 3.7 million.

11. “Stanley Cup Presentation," ABC, 3.69 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.58 million.

13. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.57 million.

14. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.49 million.

15. “The Price is Right” (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 3.47 million.

16. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Friday), ABC, 3.27 million.

17. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Wednesday), ABC, 3.262 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Friday), Fox News, 3.255 million.

19. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Sunday), ABC, 3.23 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.19 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Primetimer

Mika Brzezinski Tried to Burn Her Script On-Air, Forever Changing Cable News

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The honeymoon is over for new CNN president Chris Licht, who got the job earlier this year after Jeff Zucker was shown the door. Zucker, a favorite of CNN talent, was supposed to be the one who guided everyone over the rainbow bridge as they said goodbye to one conglomerate (WarnerMedia) and hello to its even larger successor (Warner Discovery). Zucker, it was thought, would also help smooth the transition to new CEO David Zaslav, a notorious budget hawk who favors cheap reality shows.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Rachel Maddow’s replacement as MSNBC host announced

MSNBC has named Rachel Maddow’s replacement for her 9pm hour.For over a decade, Maddow hosted The Rachel Maddow Show five nights a week, but in April she announced that she would be scaling back. She currently hosts the political talk show once a week on Mondays. On Monday (27 June), the network announced Alex Wagner would be replacing Maddow beginning on 16 August.From 2011 to 2015, Wagner previously worked for the network hosting her daytime show Now with Alex Wagner. In February, she returned to MSNBC as a senior political analyst and guest anchor. “Alex Wagner in the 9pm...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Fox News anchors joke that Trump family gatherings could be 'awkward' after Ivanka’s Jan. 6 testimony

After declining to air the first January 6 Committee hearing, Fox News covered it with a special Fox News at Night With Shannon Bream featuring anchors Martha McCallum and Bret Baier. At the hearing, the committee played video of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony, later followed by video of Ivanka Trump’s testimony. In his testimony, Barr said that he told former President Trump that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that the former president’s claims were “bulls***.” The committee aired only a small portion of Ivanka’s testimony, but in it, she is shown agreeing with Barr and contradicting her father.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

CNN's new boss Chris Licht plans to oust hosts who grew 'polarizing during the Trump era' - but will first give them a chance to mend their ways and become less partisan

CNN's new boss is cracking down on biased news reporting and has threatened to oust some of the network's top-paid talent, if they continue to push a liberal agenda. Network CEO Chris Licht, as part of his efforts to revamp the outlet, has been evaluating news personalities and programs that became polarizing during Donald Trump's presidency.
POTUS
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
IndieWire

Fox News Didn’t Air the Jan. 6 Hearing, and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Fox News Channel elected to not air Thursday’s January 6 hearing live last night, which took place in primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. While the cable news network topped CNN’s carriage of the congressional committee’s hearing in total viewers, it did not come close to MSNBC’s massive tally. MSNBC averaged a whopping (for them) 4.161 million total viewers, trouncing both Fox News (2.957 million total viewers) by 29 percent and CNN (2.617 total million viewers) by 37 percent. CNN finished way ahead of its direct cable news competition in the key...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tucker Carlson Tonight#Espn#Nbc#Cable Television#Fox News Channel#Msnbc#Cnn#Cbs
Popculture

'Magnum P.I.' Saved After CBS Cancellation by Fellow Network

Magnum P.I. is returning from the brink of cancellation and heading to a new network if reports are accurate. According to Deadline, the recently canceled CBS action series is prepping to make a jump under the NBC umbrella, with USA Network a frontrunner to pick up the remake of the 1980s classic series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ABC News

ABC News

718K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy