Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein will leave to pursue opportunities in the private sector on July 29th. "Health Commissioner Dr. Larry Eisenstein has informed me of his plan to depart the county in the coming months to pursue a job in the private sector." Said Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman. "Dr. Eisenstein has helped lead the county through some of the most tumultuous times in our history as we struggled to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. Serving multiple administrations, his professionalism, work ethic, knowledge, and commitment to the residents of Nassau County is unmatched. I want to thank him for his years of service, and wish him great success as he embarks on the next chapter of his career."

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO