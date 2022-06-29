ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BenQ SW321C review

By Michelle Rae Uy
The BenQ SW321C is a pro-level display monitor crammed with photo and video editing features that can streamline a content creator’s creative workflow. Best of all, it delivers exceptional image quality with wide colour space coverage and superb colour accuracy, even if its contrast didn’t quite manage to reach the promised...

