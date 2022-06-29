BenQ SW321C review

The Janome 220XT is a manual sewing machine that is perfect for beginners and occasional users. It is compact, lightweight and comes with a handy dust cover. Although this machine is basic, it has enough functions to perform a range of different sewing projects without being overwhelming to use. Straight out of the box you’ll find the Janome 220XT easy to set up and operate. The front-loading bobbin makes threading this machine a breeze so you’ll be able to get started as soon as you sit down to sew. All in all, this is a great machine for beginners and is ideal for basic jobs like dress alterations and quilting.

