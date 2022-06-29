Decatur Ambulance Service dissolving

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Family Relief Plan goes into effect on Friday, July 1. “Starting tomorrow, every Illinoisan will get tax relief on essentials: groceries, gas, your home, and back-to-school supplies, with even more tax relief going into effect next year,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, and state government is now running a surplus. In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to have a government whose first focus is on working families and those who are struggling, and leadership that provides new and creative ways to deliver relief when you need it most.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO