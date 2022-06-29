Shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Norfolk police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Granby Street that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police received a call for a shooting came in around 7:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the department. The man shot was transported to the hospital.

Norfolk police didn’t immediately respond to requests for more details on the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by visiting www.p3tips.com .

Lauren Girgis, lauren.girgis@virginiamedia.com