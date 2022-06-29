ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

▶️ Bend Fire and Rescue welcomes brand new ladder truck

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBend’s newest fire engine made its debut Tuesday. Bend Fire and Rescue held a ceremony for its new ladder truck at the...

▶️ Bend fire a reminder of dangers of vegetation near train tracks

Fire season is here in the High Desert as things are drying up everywhere. That includes vegetation lining local train tracks around Bend that’s becoming kindling as the summer progresses. “Well, I was here on my couch and I heard sirens,” said Javier Arellan, a Bend resident. Arellan...
BEND, OR
▶️ Bend’s 1st roundabout with protected bike lane now open

What is being touted as Bend’s first bicycle-protected roundabout opened Thursday evening. And the completion of the project is likely to be a relief to businesses in the construction zone. The roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street opened just before 6:00 p.m. The city says this...
BEND, OR
Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
▶️ Water needed: Bend nonprofit seeks donations to help those on the street

The nonprofit Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking Central Oregonians for assistance to help keep those living on the streets hydrated this summer. It’s asking community members to donate bottled water, either in cases or palettes, because it is facing a shortage. This is also part of a summer...
BEND, OR
▶️ Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
▶️ Wilson and 9th roundabout opens Thursday

The long-awaited roundabout at Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street in Bend is set to open this week. The city said this week that traffic will be able to access the roundabout after 5:00 p.m. Thursday. But some work will be continuing into July including landscaping and irrigation work. Devices...
BEND, OR
Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
Fatal shooting east of Bend under investigation

Police are investigating a fatal shooting just east of Bend that happened Thursday afternoon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported shooting on Bureau of Land Management land near Milepost 4 on Alfalfa Market Road. Deputies and Bend Fire and Rescue arrived to find a...
BEND, OR
▶️ Target shooting sparks weekend fire east of Sisters amid dry conditions

With conditions growing increasingly dry, the first target shooting-caused fire of the season sparked in the Deschutes National Forest over the weekend. On Saturday, firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District responded to a wildfire reported at Zimmerman Butte, just east of Sisters, where some people were target shooting. “The folks...
SISTERS, OR
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat

Deschutes County commissioners voted Wednesday to impose public use restrictions on unprotected lands within the county and on all county-owned land to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The post Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
▶️ Construction underway on new apartment complex on COCC campus

Construction crews are breaking ground for a new apartment complex on the Central Oregon Community College campus on Bend’s west side. The Veridian apartment complex is located between Shevlin Park Road and Central Oregon Community College. It will consist of 19 three-story buildings housing 186 one-, two- and three-bedroom...
BEND, OR
Jefferson County sparks three million-dollar projects with $750,000

County uses American Rescue Plan Act dollars to spur industrial development. Watch for three new industrial projects in Madras propelled by $750,000 from Jefferson County: two industrial business parks and a truck wash next to Love's Travel Stop on Highway 97 will each receive $250,000 grants. "I can't remember a time when we've had more industrial development to go at once," said Gus Burril, Madras city administrator.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR

