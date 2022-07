Montana’s Attorney General is doubling down on his argument that the state high court should strike down a legal precedent that protects access to abortion in Montana. Attorney General Austin Knudsen argues Montana’s abortion access is “inextricably linked” to the now overturned Roe v. Wade precedent. He first asked the Montana Supreme Court to overturn the state’s 1999 Armstrong precedent earlier this year. That’s part of his defense against a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Montana challenging new restrictive abortion laws.

