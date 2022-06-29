ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rammstein Played A Concert So Loud It Was Heard 11 Miles Away

By Katrina Nattress
 2 days ago

Rammstein played a concert in Coventry, England over the weekend that was so loud it was reportedly heard as far as 11 miles away, according to Coventry Telegraph . As the local news outlet reports, nearby residents took to social media to complain about hearing a "loud thumping" and were confused what was causing the noise until others told them it was from the concert. Some reported a "loud beat" they could hear through their closed windows while others said they went out into their garden to listen. A loud boom was heard around 10:20pm as fireworks exploded to signal the end of the show.

The German rockers are touring in support of their latest album Zeit , which was released earlier this year. They have more European tour dates planned before heading to North America later this summer. See highlights from the show above and a list of North American tour dates below.

Rammstein North American Tour Dates

8/21 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

8/27 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

8/31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

9/3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

9/6 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

9/9 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

9/17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

9/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

9/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

