New South Bronx schools superintendent Robert Padilla faces sexual harassment allegations

A newly appointed New York City school superintendent is facing allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation in the Hudson Valley, The Post has learned.

Mayor Eric Adams and his Schools Chancellor David Banks appointed former Newburgh Superintendent Roberto Padilla on Monday to lead the South Bronx’s District 7.

Padilla reached an agreement with the upstate school district to stay on payroll for two years after his ouster, according to court documents and school sources in Newburgh.

The Orange County District Attorney Office said it would not bring criminal charges following an investigation due to lack of evidence. Padilla, however, is a named defendant in a civil suit filed by two former, female educators last month in state Supreme Court.

“In the spirit of transparency, I’d love to know why did Dr. Padilla resign from Newburgh?” asked Mary, a community member, during the interview process for the Big Apple superintendent gig. “In the paper today, it said he’s under investigation, and I feel our community deserves better.”

Roberto Padilla, who was appointed on Monday as Superintendent of the South Bronx’s District 7, resigned from his last job over sexual harassment allegations. News12 Hudson Valley

Former Newburgh elementary school principal Una Miller, 41, and high school English teacher Elizabeth Walsh, 36, accused Padilla of sexual harassment during a work trip to San Diego in August 2021.

Court documents described Padilla — a former New York City teacher and principal of West Prep Academy on the Upper West Side — at the conference as “the nightly event coordinator,” planning boozy dinners and bar nights.

During one of the nights, an apparently intoxicated Padilla allegedly put his arm around Walsh, rubbed his knee against hers and touched her inappropriately, the court documents state. Watching a couple across the couch from them, he proceeded to make explicit noises on their displays of affection, and hypothesized whether the man would “get lucky” that night, the filing alleges.

Later that evening, the plaintiffs allege Padilla sat with Miller, running his foot across her foot then kicking it to uncross her legs. When she withdrew from his reach, she said he smiled.

On a walk to the bathroom, Miller said Padilla grabbed her by the wrist to pull her close to him so that their bodies touch. Miller shouted, “What the f—k is going on,” the papers allege. Afterward, Miller alleged that as she tried to leave the bar, Padilla said, “You can’t leave without giving me a hug.”

Walsh also accused Padilla of tracing his finger over a bird tattoo on her back as he commented on the figure’s “big red ass.” The bird is dark grey, but Walsh said she was wearing red.

After a report was made to district human resources, the schools boss was suspended and later awarded a resignation deal.

New York City schools chancellor David Banks (right) announced the names of 45 returning and new superintendents, including Padilla. Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA

Sources from the Newburgh public schools pointed The Post to terms of the financial agreement, which allow Padilla to continue collecting a $279,000 salary through November 2023 — on top of what he will be paid for his new job in New York City.

A spokesperson for the school district pointed The Post to a statement released in January after the school board approved a settlement with Padilla.

“There were thorough investigations into allegation of sexual harassment brought by two former female employees that we concluded, based upon the advice of legal counsel, would not be criminal in nature, even if proven at a hearing,” according to the statement. “Only such proof would have given the Board the ability to set aside the Superintendent’s Contract without any further monetary obligations toward him.”

The two women escalated complaints of inappropriate behavior to a workplace harassment and retaliation lawsuit this spring in an upstate New York supreme court, naming Padilla, the Newburgh school district and school board as defendants.

Court materials include an email from August 2021, in which Louis Patack, an investigator appointed by the school board, told Miller’s union represenation that he found Padilla “sexually harassed Una Miller in violation of New York State Human Rights Law,” and may be in violation with district policy.

“We are shocked that the New York City public schools, Chancellor Banks and Mayor Adams are putting their trust in Roberto Padilla after his conduct that compelled us to file a lawsuit against him,” said Miller and Walsh in a joint statement. “We previously trusted Padilla, and our careers were derailed because of it.

They added, “The students, families and educators of the Bronx and District 7 deserve better than Padilla, who we saw firsthand create a culture of fear and intimidation. We advise the city to re-evaluate this important decision.”

Ex-Newburgh Superintendent Roberto Padilla was sued by two former educators last month. News12 Hudson Valley

Padilla was previously named the New York Superintendent of the Year by the Council of School Superintendents. He holds a doctorate in education with a focus on Urban School Leadership and helped found the New York Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.

“Every claim of harassment should be thoroughly heard and investigated,” said Nathaniel Styer, a spokesperson for the DOE, in a statement. “These claims were investigated and Mr. Padilla directly addressed them with the community during the hiring process.

“As the 2021 New York State Superintendent of the Year, we believe that Mr. Padilla has the track record of success and after community feedback he will best serve the students and families of the Bronx. We believe that he has the best experience and is well situated to responsibly lead District 7,” Styer said.

Sources in Newburgh said Padilla was a board member of the organization that gave out the award.

Padilla is also a friend of state education commissioner Betty Rosa, two sources said, adding that she wrote a glowing letter of recommendation for Padilla that helped him land the Newburgh job in 2014.

Alex Berke, an employment attorney from Berke-Weiss Law representing Miller and Walsh, dismissed the idea that the allegations had been cleared.

“My clients were veteran educators and leaders in their state. They were forced out of their jobs to the detriments of local educators and families,” Berke said.

“Now he has another job where this narrative that he’s been cleared is coming forward, but on what basis? My clients are shocked about this, but they’re also deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of educators in the Bronx,” she added.

Several local educators in Newburgh said they backed the claims from Miller and Walsh on Tuesday.

“I believe the women who came forward as well as those who did not,” said Lisa Buon, a principal of a Newburgh elementary.

“He has left behind in his wake a district that has failed children under his leadership for the past seven years,” she added. “All one has to do is look at the data, especially when it comes to the achievement levels of Black and Brown children. I feel sorry for the children of District 7.”

Others told The Post that the two women’s allegations are indicative of a broader trend during Padilla’s tenure.

“Una Miller and Liz Walsh were not the first two women he harassed in Newburgh,” said Rich Desiderio, the girls basketball coach in Newburgh. “Drop in the bucket.”

A spokesperson for the New York State Council of School Superintendents did not return a request for comment.