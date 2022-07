Rockin’ the Rivers announces ’22 headliners – tix on sale now!. As more performers continue to be announced, Rockin’ the Rivers is thrilled to offer live music fans a hard-driving escape later this summer. The festival is set to return to The Bridge near Three Forks, celebrating more than two decades with its 2022 event. Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, August 12th–14th.

