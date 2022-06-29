ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Keir Starmer disowns Jeremy Corbyn manifesto he used to praise... and admits he's 'starting from scratch'

By Claire Ellicott
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Keir Starmer disowned Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto for the last election yesterday and said he was ‘starting from scratch’ on policy.

It risked infuriating Labour Left-wingers – and appeared to contradict his earlier support for Mr Corbyn’s policies.

When Sir Keir was running for the Labour leadership, he described the 2017 manifesto as Labour’s ‘foundational document’ and praised its ‘radicalism’.

But speaking at an event organised by New Statesman magazine yesterday, he said: ‘What we’ve done with the last manifesto is put it to one side.

‘We’re starting from scratch. The slate is wiped clean.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWd6j_0gP45KW500
Keir Starmer disowned Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto and said he was ‘starting from scratch’

Sir Keir promised during the 2020 Labour leadership election to abolish tuition fees if he became prime minister – but yesterday he suggested that the Covid pandemic meant he might break the pledge.

Asked whether he stood by the free education policy, he said: ‘Having come through the pandemic, we need to look at everything in the round, and make choices about where we want to put our money.’

Suggesting he was open to reform, Sir Keir said the current system did not ‘really work for students’ or universities.

The news came as it emerged yesterday that Labour frontbenchers who had defied him to join striking rail workers on picket lines will not be sacked. He has tried to avoid taking sides in the dispute led by the RMT union, which caused three days of walkouts last week.

Sir Keir had banned his Shadow Cabinet from taking part in the demonstrations, but shadow junior minister Alex Sobel, whip Nav Mishra, and three principal private secretaries posted photos of themselves on picket lines.

However, they have escaped with a slap on the wrist, with five frontbenchers told they would receive letters about their conduct.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy had suggested sacking frontbenchers who manned picket lines while their constituents struggled to get to work.

He said Labour had issued a ‘very clear message’ to senior MPs to stay out of the dispute, adding: ‘This is not a moment for posturing, standing on picket lines.’

Other frontbenchers had stopped short of attending picket lines, but made it clear they backed the RMT’s decision to take industrial action. Sir Keir’s deputy, Angela Rayner, tweeted: ‘Workers have been left with no choice.’

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Chris Pincher: Tory whip resigns saying he 'embarrassed himself'

Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher has resigned from the government, saying he "drank far too much" and had embarrassed himself and others. Witnesses told the BBC he was seen "extremely drunk" at the Carlton Club, the Conservative Party members' club in London on Wednesday night. In his resignation letter,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss rejects ‘kangaroo court’ claims over investigation into Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has rejected claims from allies of Boris Johnson that the inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament over partygate risks becoming a “kangaroo court”.She said on Thursday that she “implicitly” trusts the Privileges Committee to investigate the Prime Minister and defended the decision for Labour grandee Harriet Harman to chair it.The Commons inquiry that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate in office began on Wednesday with a decision to allow Downing Street staff to give evidence anonymously if necessary.Ms Harman was elected to lead the cross-party committee, which is expected to begin holding oral evidence sessions in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Refugee family of nine who escaped war-torn Ukraine for Britain are EVICTED by their hosts who live next door after just one month and without being given a reason - as they start a Crowdfunder for rent

A Ukrainian family-of-nine who escaped their war-torn home to Britain are now facing eviction. Maxim, 36, and wife Olga Hyryk fled from Kyiv with their children and elderly parents just last month. They were given sanctuary in a two bedroom bungalow in Fareham, Hants, which was next door to their...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Alex Sobel
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
David Lammy
Daily Mail

'Nicola Sturgeon tried to use Indyref2 to outshine her meeting with the Queen': Fury as SNP leader has audience with monarch, 96, just a day after setting out her bid to break up UK in 'shameful lack of respect'

Nicola Sturgeon today handed the Queen a £150 bottle of Johnnie Walker blended whisky as critics accused her of showing a 'shameful lack of respect' for the monarch after she called a second Scottish independence referendum during the 96-year-old's visit to Edinburgh. The First Minister was received by Her...
POLITICS
The Guardian

MPs should not bring babies into Commons, says cross-party review

MPs should not be allowed to bring babies into the House of Commons chamber during debates, a cross-party review has recommended after mounting “confusion” about the rules. The procedure committee report was ordered amid an outcry over Labour backbencher Stella Creasy being told she could no longer bring...
WORLD
The Independent

Home Office to reopen ‘dangerous’ immigration removal centre as part of Rwanda plan

An immigration removal centre that was closed by the government four years ago amid mounting concern about conditions is set to re-open, in what critics have described as a “backward step”.The Home Office has announced that Campsfield House, in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, will be redeveloped in order to create a 400-bed removal centre for men.In a letter to Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran on Tuesday, immigration minister Tom Pursglove said the reopening of the centre would “support” the government’s controversial plan to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda.He added that the re-opening of the site would also “form part of our ongoing...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Election#Uk#Labour#New Statesman#The Rmt Union
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sturgeon sets date for second Scottish independence referendum

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has set a date for the second proposed Scottish independence referendum.She told MSPs it will be held on October 19 2023, with the question to be asked the same as in the 2014 vote “Should Scotland be an independent country?” Ms Sturgeon said she would be writing to Boris Johnson to inform him of her plans.She added she would make clear she is “ready and willing” to negotiate the terms of a Section 30 order with him, which would give Holyrood the power to hold a referendum. Mr Johnson has previously refused her calls...
POLITICS
The Independent

Downing Street disowns claim that inquiry into Partygate ‘lies’ will be ‘kangaroo court’

Downing Street has disowned claims that a parliamentary inquiry into the Partygate scandal will be a “kangaroo court”, insisting that Boris Johnson trusts the cross-party committee to deliver a fair verdict.However, a spokesperson for No 10 would not commit to the prime minister giving evidence to the inquiry in public and before the TV cameras, saying only that Downing Street would “assist” the committee in its work.No 10 appeared to have mounted a whispering campaign against the crucial probe into whether the prime minister knowingly misled parliament, after it announced that whistleblowers can give anonymous evidence.Allies of Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
The Independent

Plans to open immigration centre on old site are ‘disgraceful’, MP says

Plans to open a new immigration removal centre at the site of the former Campsfield House have been branded as “disgraceful” by critics who fear that “trauma and misery” may be inflicted on those who end up there.The Home Office has announced it is looking to open a new secure facility for 400 men in late 2023 at the old Campsfield immigration removal centre near Oxford.The previous 282-bed centre was shut in 2018 after years of problems including complaints about the conditions people were held in.🚨 Breaking 🚨 I’ve been informed that the Government plans to REOPEN Campsfield Detention Centre...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Labour shadow minister Mike Amesbury QUITS to deal fresh blow to Sir Keir after rail strikes row - as departing frontbencher tells Starmer he wants to stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with workers pushing for inflation-linked pay rises

Sir Keir Starmer suffered a fresh blow today as one of his shadow ministers quit and issued a vow to stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with workers demanding pay rises. Mike Amesbury resigned as Labour's shadow local government minister as he expressed a wish to give 'an even louder voice' to his consituents struggling through the cost-of-living crisis.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Militant union pay demands are revealed in full: Now firefighters and postal workers threaten to join barristers, NHS staff, railway workers and teachers in walkouts that will ruin YOUR summer

Britain is spiralling further towards a national strike today after firefighters threatened to walk out in what would be their first industrial action for approaching 20 years. More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers also started voting this morning on whether to strike in a dispute over pay in action that...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Tories need to lose next election to ‘heal divisions’, Michael Heseltine says

The Conservatives need to lose the next general election to “heal” the party’s bitter divisions under Boris Johnson, Michael Heseltine has suggested.The former deputy prime minister became the second party big-hitter to argue that losing power is now its best option – pointing to the Brexit as “the elephant in the room”.“Brexit is a disaster and every day it becomes more clear that it’s a disaster,” Lord Heseltine said.“There are divisions within the Conservative Party, which frankly – and I don’t like the idea – a lost election might do something to heal.”Speaking to LBC Radio, the peer, who...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Row over £30m for Ukraine taken from Welsh government funds

A row has broken out over £30m from the Welsh government's budget being put towards the £1bn the UK is sending to Ukraine for military aid. The money will come from Welsh ministers' capital budget, used to fund projects such as hospitals and roads. Finance Minister Rebecca Evans...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Michael Vaughan was driven out by BBC staff he did not even work with after email saying it was 'totally inexcusable' to continue employing him after he was charged with allegedly using racist language

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan was forced out of his BBC role by a few staff who did not work with him, it has emerged. Vaughan, 47, announced on Tuesday that he was 'stepping back' from his duties as a radio commentator on Test Match Special. It followed an...
SOCIETY
BBC

John Swinney to cover Kate Forbes' maternity leave

Kate Forbes's role as finance secretary is to be covered by John Swinney while she is on maternity leave, the Scottish government has confirmed. The job will be in addition to Mr Swinney's usual portfolio of deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for Covid recovery. Ms Forbes will retain the...
U.K.
BBC

Scottish indyref push could lead to Welsh vote, says Plaid's Adam Price

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has claimed Wales could have a "path" to an independence vote if Scotland can hold one without Westminster's permission. The Scottish government is asking the Supreme Court to rule on plans for a referendum in 2023. Mr Price said UK government plans to repeal a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The REAL Queen of Scotland! Beaming monarch, 96, looks sprightly as she attends a military parade pledging loyalty to the monarchy - as Nicola Sturgeon gears up to announce second independence referendum

The Queen has been photographed beaming as she attended an armed forces parade in Edinburgh today. Her Majesty, 96, joined the Armed Forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse as they marked her Platinum Jubilee in Scotland. The appearance came as Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is planning to announce her...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

451K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy