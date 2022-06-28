ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hotter, humid days ahead -- When we might see 90-degrees again

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 2 days ago

Heat builds back in as we head towards...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Parts of the U.S. Have Been Experiencing Chilly Summer Weather — Here’s Why

Although summer-lovin' folks have been excited to jump in the pool and get to the beach, June 2022 hasn't been as warm as many have anticipated. In the northeast U.S., temperatures have been mostly in the 60s and 70s, it's been relatively rainy, and many — at least in New York City — have been wearing jackets on the daily. Parts of the midwest and the PNW have reported colder than normal temperatures, too.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

July Weather Forecast: High Temperatures Reaching 90 Degrees in the West

The Lower 48 will experience high temperatures as per the July forecast temperatures, with the western regions of the US possibly reaching 90 degrees. According to the most recent weather forecast from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2, much of the West may be a little hotter than previously predicted, and the East maybe have a slightly milder temperature.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid
natureworldnews.com

Momentary Cooler Weather for Northeast US Pulled in by Cold Front

A brief period of cooler weather will be swiftly followed by more hot weather as June draws to a close, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. On Friday and throughout the weekend, the Northeast and mid-Atlantic were engulfed in heat and humidity. For places like New York City, Saturday was the hottest day of the week, with the city's temperature reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time since May 31. Due in large part to the urban heat island effect that is frequently observed in the area, the temperature in nearby Newark, New Jersey, soared to a scorching 96 F. Buffalo, New York reached 91 F on Saturday. Near the end of June, the city experiences average highs in the upper 70s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy