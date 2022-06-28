Hotter, humid days ahead -- When we might see 90-degrees again

A brief period of cooler weather will be swiftly followed by more hot weather as June draws to a close, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. On Friday and throughout the weekend, the Northeast and mid-Atlantic were engulfed in heat and humidity. For places like New York City, Saturday was the hottest day of the week, with the city's temperature reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time since May 31. Due in large part to the urban heat island effect that is frequently observed in the area, the temperature in nearby Newark, New Jersey, soared to a scorching 96 F. Buffalo, New York reached 91 F on Saturday. Near the end of June, the city experiences average highs in the upper 70s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO