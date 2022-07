Artist Manny Doublin is painting a series of portraits of local homeless residents. Emmanuel “Manny” Doublin Sr. looks a bit uncomfortable at his easel at CREATE Center for the Arts in Palm Desert, where he’s finishing a portrait of a homeless woman who he met while painting a public “art bench” in downtown Palm Springs. Short in stature, amply inked, and tough as nails, the fledgling artist reveals he’s in pain. He has wedged vertebrae in his back and a shifted and arthritic hip that makes one of his legs longer than the other. He doesn’t stand or sit very long in any position.

