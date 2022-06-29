ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office gearing up for Fourth of July weekend

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is gearing up...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

20-year-old Arrested for North Idaho Homicide

ST. MARIES, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a 23-year-old man is dead while a 20-year-old man is behind bars following a manhunt Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, Lonnie James Layman has been in police custody since Wednesday evening following reports of a shooting earlier in the day in St. Maries. The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and St. Maries Police Department responded at around 11 a.m. and found the 23-year—old with a suspected gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries. Authorities, including the Kootenai County SWAT team, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshall's office searched an area near Calder after the suspect's vehicle was found abandoned on the St. Joe River Road. Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies located Lonnie and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT MARIES, ID
Shoshone News Press

St. Maries shooting suspect arrested

ST. MARIES – The primary suspect of Wednesday morning's shooting in St. Maries that left one man dead has been taken into custody. Idaho State Police reports that Lonnie Layman was arrested by Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies Wednesday night in the Calder area of Shoshone County following a multiagency search effort.
KHQ Right Now

Wanted suspect seen violating no-trespass order tries to run from police

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives and Spokane Valley Deputies worked together to take a wanted felony suspect, also observed violating a no-trespass order, into custody. The suspect attempted to avoid Deputies who converged on the vehicle he was driving in a parking lot. The suspect backed into one fully marked patrol car and was pinned from the front by a second patrol car with its emergency lights activated, taking away any avenue of escape.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Detectives want more info on how man ended up dead in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. – Detectives are seeking more information about how a man ended up dead in the Spokane River. Shayne Lamonica’s body was pulled from the river on June 19. According to court records, the Spokane County Medical Examiner determined he drowned but has not ruled whether he died of suicide, by accident or at the hands of someone else.
Shoshone News Press

SCSO investigating death in Smelterville

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating a death at a residence on N. St. James Ave. in Smelterville. One female individual has been taken into custody for her suspected involvement. Sheriff Mike Gunderson tells the News-Press that more information will be released on Thursday, following the completion of...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
KHQ Right Now

'Don't come to Kootenai County on vacation, and leave on probation:' Sheriff Norris says ahead of holiday weekend

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - The Fourth of July is just a few days away and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for a busy weekend. Deputies will be on the lookout for something specific this weekend. According to a press release, the sheriff’s office will be focusing on illegal possession and use of a controlled substance.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

One dead, three missing after speed boat crashes on Pend Oreille River

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - One person is dead and three others are missing after a speedboat crashed on the Pend Oreille River in Bonner County Wednesday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has six boats out on the water searching and has requested assistance from Idaho Fish...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Boat crash witness pleads for public safety on the water this summer

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Nearly 24 hours after a boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River, the Bonners County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for three people thrown from the boat into the water. Law enforcement has recovered one person, but the desperate search for the other three continues.
KHQ Right Now

Court Docs: 'Large amount of narcotics' possibly inside suspect car linked to officer's shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. - Newly filed court docs say the two men charged with shooting a Spokane Police officer may have had counterfeit pills inside their car. "Information has been received of the likelihood of a large amount of narcotics possibly being located inside the suspect vehicle," court documents said after a Spokane County Sheriff's Office Detective reported seeing a clear sandwich baggie-sized container on the driver's seat containing a "large quantity of blue pills consistent in appearance with that of 'Mexis' (a counterfeit Oxycontin pill containing Fentanyl)."
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s scary’: Spokane Police adding extra patrols around parks after dark following shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is now dedicating extra patrols to stick around local parks after they close. Most Spokane parks are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., apart from Riverfront Park, which closes at midnight. This response was prompted by the shooting at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex earlier Wednesday morning. Two teenage boys, ages 15...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Newborn baby abandoned on steps of Coeur d'Alene apartment

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) found an abandoned newborn baby on the steps of an apartment complex early Thursday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, officers arrived to the area of Hanely Avenue and North Courcelles Parkway after receiving a report of an abandoned baby. The baby was reportedly left on the doorstep of a nearby apartment.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

3 missing, 1 killed in Tuesday boating accident

PRIEST RIVER — Three people remain missing after their boat capsized Tuesday on the Pend Oreille River near Thama. The body of a fourth person was recovered Wednesday morning near where the boat capsized, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said. The search for the missing boaters was suspended at...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KHQ Right Now

SPD investigating shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after shots were fired near Helena Street & Bridgeport Avenue Wednesday evening. According to SPD, no one got hurt. Shell casings were found on the ground in the area. If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crash at Third and Maple closes down street, causing slowdowns

SPOKANE, Wash. – A two-car crash at Third and Maple is causing a slowdown Wednesday morning that could affect your morning commute. Spokane police on the scene told KHQ the crash was between a city vehicle towing a lawnmower and another car. Minor injuries have been reported. Police said...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Woman arrested after fleeing police, curbing car in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman who ran from deputies after committing several traffic violations was later arrested, saying she ran because of past misdemeanor charges. At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies say they saw a woman pull into the Heritage Village Shopping Center parking lot with no headlights or taillights.
SPOKANE, WA
104.3 WOW Country

Newborn Baby Abandoned on Idaho Apartment Doorstep

Northern Idaho is trying to locate a mother who left a newborn, just hours old, on the front doorstep of an apartment. KTVB Says, "The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) found an abandoned newborn baby on the steps of an apartment complex early Thursday morning. Medical personnel arrived and took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated. Police said the baby appeared to be a full-term, healthy baby. The baby, who police said was born just hours before they arrived to the apartment, was wrapped in a towel and left in an outside stroller."
IDAHO COUNTY, ID

