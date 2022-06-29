All-male Mt. Carmel High School is considering going co-ed
Mt. Carmel High School president Brendan Conroy joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why one of Chicago’s few remaining Catholic all-boys schools is considering a coeducational program.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
