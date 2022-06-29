ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

All-male Mt. Carmel High School is considering going co-ed

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVFPj_0gP43HwK00

Mt. Carmel High School president Brendan Conroy joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why one of Chicago’s few remaining Catholic all-boys schools is considering a coeducational program.

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Jarrett Payton among celebrity competitors in American Cornhole League Chicago event

WGN-TV sports anchor Jarrett Payton joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the American Cornhole League Final Prelim “SuperHole” tournament happening Friday, July 1st, in Bedford Park with celebrity competitors Jay Cutler, Zack Miller, and more. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Family-owned for over 100 years: W.G.N. Flag Company has decorated Chicago’s proudest moments in history

CHICAGO — There’s another WGN? Yes, the W.G.N. Flag and Decorating Company has been part of Chicago’s history for over 100 years. Started in 1916 by William George Newbould (W.G.N.), they have been a prominent name in Chicago and in the flag and banner industry. With that reputation, they’ve been part of virtually every major event in the city’s history.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mixed reaction as DuSable Museum changes name

The nation’s oldest museum that showcases African American history and culture is now called the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. DuSable’s President Perri Irmer unveiled the new name during a special ceremony Juneteenth weekend. The event ushered in a new era as the DuSable stands at a critical crossroad in the museum’s 61-year history.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
wgnradio.com

Can a colonoscopy trigger pancreatitis?

Dr. Rajesh N. Keswani, gastroenterologist and medical director of quality for the Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what is pancreatitis, how to spot the symptoms, and whether a colonoscopy can cause the rare condition. “Better knowledge means better health for...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Is it okay to pray on the 50-yard-line?

Evan Bernick, assistant professor at the Northern Illinois University College of Law, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain the U.S. Supreme Court’s latest ruling that a former Washington state high school football coach had a right to pray on the field after games. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO...

Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Honoring two allies whose contributions were crucial in Chicago's LGBTQ+ rights movement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As pride month wraps up, we're giving a special tip of a hat to the allies – whether it's the mom who warmly embraces her newly-out child, or in this case, two notable Chicagoans. Long before it was hip or cool to support the gay community these two notable Chicagoans risked their reputations and supported the cause. Kicking off Pride Month this year was a spectacular night called OUT of the Office – held atop The Godfrey Hotel at 127 W. Huron St. CBS 2's Brad Edwards was there and spoke to the crowd. ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Mt Carmel High School#Catholic#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN Radio

Rapper Ice Cube partners with NFL to strengthen Black economic equality

The NFL has announced it has partnered with rapper and actor Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute to enhance the league’s efforts to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses. In a news release on Thursday, the league said its collaboration with Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, will focus on ways […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Homewood

WGN Radio is showcasing Homewood this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town featured in the Your Hometown: Homewood video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in June.
HOMEWOOD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
letsbeardown.com

JIM MCMAHON'S FIANCE IS ONE SEXY WOMAN!

Jim McMahon was the quarterback for the Chicago Bears from 1982 to 1988. He is the only QB to have brought a title to the city of Chicago! He was also a legend on and off the field. The amazing stories we have heard from his playing days are insane. Well, it looks like he is still enjoying his best life...
WGN Radio

Recreation, natural beauty found in Lake County

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Libertyville in Chicago’s northern suburbs is home to recreation and natural beauty. Independence Grove sits on a shimmering lake with access to the Des Plaines River Trail in Lake County. It was a vision of landscape designers to have a place in unity with nature.  From an industrial gravel pit, to and […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

Best bets with Sam Panayotovich

New England Sports betting analyst joins the show to talk about the upcoming 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Competition, John Deere Classic, and the best bets for the upcoming MLB schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Minimum Wage Will Increase July 1. Here's How Much it Will Be

Several big measures are going into effect July 1 in Chicago, one of them being an increase in the city's minimum wage. Currently, Chicago's minimum wage is $15 an hour for employers that have 21 or more employees, and $14 an hour for smaller businesses. But July 1, that rate is set to increase, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy