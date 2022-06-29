ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reducing your debt with finance expert and attorney Leslie Tayne

By Iridian Fierro
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeslie H. Tayne, a consumer finance expert and attorney at Tayne Law Group, joins Jon Hansen...

wgnradio.com

Motley Fool

3 Ways to Improve Your Retirement Plan -- According to Retirees

A new survey shares financial lessons learned directly from retirees. The rule of 72 quickly calculates when your invested funds will double -- and how important time is to your investing results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life And Debt
Motley Fool

How My Credit Card Spending Is Helping Me Save for Retirement

Don't assume credit cards are always going to hurt your finances. Many people think credit cards will damage your financial future. My credit cards are actually helping me save for retirement. I invest my credit card rewards in a brokerage account. Credit cards have gotten a bad reputation, and many...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: Who's Eligible for the $25 Billion in Debt Relief?

Student loan payments are scheduled to start again on Sept. 1, 2022, and President Joe Biden still hasn't announced his plan for widespread student loan forgiveness. However, certain borrowers have already had their student loan debt canceled or are in the process of canceling it -- more than $25 billion in student loan debt has been discharged by the Department of Education during Biden's term.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Student loans forgiveness a slap in the face to millions

In light of the news that the Biden administration is debating student loan forgiveness, I’d like to tell you a bit about my college debt experience. Sitting in the financial aid workshop during college orientation at Northeastern University at 18-years-old, I was the only one paying attention. It’s not that I was particularly studious, I just didn’t have anyone to talk to and no phone to fiddle with. I had ended up at Northeastern because they offered me a half scholarship, and they had a study abroad relationship with the American University of Paris (AUP), my dream school that I declined to attend after an admissions officer gave me her frank assessment: An undergraduate degree from anywhere was not worth the amount of debt I’d have to take out in order to graduate from AUP. She recommended checking out her school’s sister schools, which is how I ended up at Northeastern.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNBC

President Biden’s decision on student loan forgiveness is coming soon—what that could mean for borrowers

Millions of Americans could see their student debt wiped clean before the end of the summer — or, at least, get some more time to pay back their loans. On Monday, President Joe Biden told reporters that he is nearing a decision on broader federal student loan forgiveness, according to CNN. Biden also said another extension of the student-loan payment pause, which is set to expire in August, is "on the table." Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House's decision will likely come in July or August.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Sallie Mae Student Loans Review

Sallie Mae is a publicly traded consumer bank that offers private student loans to pay for undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees, among other educational needs. Congress started Sallie Mae in 1972 as a government-sponsored entity that serviced student loans. The lender went private in 2004 and today provides a range of student loan products. Additionally, Sallie Mae Bank offers savings products and other tools to help families plan and pay for college, including a credit card that earns bonus cash back to help you pay off any student loan.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Penny Hoarder

560,000 Borrowers Just Had Their Student Loans Forgiven

Students wait outside Everest College in Industry, Calif., hoping to get their transcripts and information on loan forgiveness and transferring credits to other schools on April 28, 2015. Their wait recently ended when the U.S. Department of Education discharged $5.8 billion in student loans for 560,000 borrowers affected by deceptive practices at Everest and other Corinthian Colleges. Christine Armario/AP Images.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

How Can it Be 'Retirement' if You Have to Keep Working?

In a post-Covid world, Americans have altered their lifestyles, their careers, and their futures. One byproduct of that generational realignment is the willingness, or need, to keep working in retirement. Increasingly, more Americas closing in on retirement expect to work during their “Golden Years”. According to Allianz Life...
ECONOMY
pewtrusts.org

Small Differences in Retirement Plan Fees Can Really Add Up

When switching jobs, retiring, or starting a business, many people choose to roll their 401(k) savings to an IRA in the same mutual fund. Unfortunately, this approach can lead to the loss of thousands of dollars over time because of what may seem like a small difference in fees. How...
PERSONAL FINANCE
coinquora.com

2021 Document Shows Celsius Issued Big Loans with Small Collateral

Celsius Network LLC boomed with over $12 billion in deposits after offering higher interest rates than banks. Report showed that Celsius issued numerous large crypto loans with little collateral or support in a case of mass withdrawals. They rewarded lenders with annual yields of 18.6% on some cryptocurrencies and 7.1%...
MARKETS

