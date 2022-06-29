Meta promises changes to prevent housing discrimination

The Black business owner claims she was the victim of a racist rant in her place of business after a White man refused to leave the spa and told the owner that her race and class destroyed his life. The unidentified woman says she had to take matters into her own hands after being racially harassed by a white customer. “Racist person not wanting to leave my business after asking him to leave after I found him casing my place while I was with another client. I asked him to please have a seat and I would be with him shortly but he decided to do what he wanted to do. He started making fun and talking about race, class, religion, etc.” the woman said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO