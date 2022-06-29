ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta promises changes to prevent housing discrimination

By Raquel Martin
 2 days ago

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to make sweeping changes to prevent discriminatory housing advertising practices.

