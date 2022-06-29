GRI hires Carew as pavement team member

Stride Inc LRN has appointed Donna Blackman as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2022. She will succeed Timothy Medina, who is retiring. Blackman has served as Stride's Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer for the past two years. Before joining Stride in 2020, Blackman served as the Senior...
The Next Generation in Trucking Association (NGT) is a nonprofit dedicated to exposing young people to career opportunities in trucking and creating programs to help them develop the skills needed to succeed in the industry. “Around 34% of juniors and 41% of seniors in high school have already decided on...
Canon Canada has opened applications for the second installment of its groundbreaking FUTURES program, geared to developing emerging photographers between 18 and 24. How often do we see major corporations make a point of nurturing, not just sharing five-minute videos, but actually committed to nurturing?. Canon FUTURES is year-long, mentorship-focused...
Cognilytica is hosting Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer, Managing Partners at Cognilytica and their presentation ‘Intro to CPMAI Methodology for Project Managers’ on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 10 AM ET!. Far too often, agencies, organizations, and consulting firms are running data and AI projects without taking the...
