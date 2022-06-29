Huffman named associate by GRI

DRAPER, Utah, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JourneyTEAM is excited to kick off its first Dynamics 365 Sales Sherpa program on August 15th, 2022. JourneyTEAM has offered other Sherpa programs in the past but is thrilled to offer Dynamics 365 Sales in this unique way as it is versatile in improving businesses of any industry and size, and is very crucial to business growth. Learn if this rapid-implementation approach is right for you by understanding what it is in detail, the offerings included, and the benefits it can bring to your business.

DRAPER, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO