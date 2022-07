PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s top prosecutor has weighed in on what the law of the land is when it comes to abortion in the Grand Canyon State. Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a tweet that the law passed more than 120 years ago that bans abortion is “back in effect,” and it won’t be repealed when SB 1164 was set to go into effect in about three months. State Legislature passed SB 1164 in March and was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, and would have banned abortions after 15 weeks unless the mother’s health was at risk.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO