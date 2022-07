Things aren’t looking at all good for incarcerated rapper YNW Melly as he stands accused of ordering a hit on his own mother. The South Florida rapper has been behind bars since February 2019 for the 2018 killings of 20-year-old, Chris Thomas, also known as YNW Juvy, and 21-year-old, Anthony Williams, also known as YNW Sakchaser. Ahead of Melly’s capital murder trial scheduled to kick off on July 11, prosecutors have unearthed witness accounts accusing the rapper of trying to order a hit on his mother.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO