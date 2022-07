The project would take place from north of Hickorygate Drive to south of Otto Road. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) This $3.15 million project is still in the study phase; however, proposed enhancements would expand Birnam Wood Boulevard into a four-lane concrete pavement section as well as add/modify traffic signals as needed and improve drainage. The project would take place from north of Hickorygate Drive to south of Otto Road. A construction timeline has yet to be announced, but Harris County Precinct 3 will fund the project.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO