Bison gores man at Yellowstone

Bertha Gladys Sandberg, 101, formerly of Albin, Wyoming, died Tuesday June 28th at Cottonwood Creek in Cheyenne. She was born September 8, 1920, at the family farm in Banner County, Nebraska, to Floyd Leland Barrett and Minnie Mae Reed Barrett. She attended grade school at District 13 in Banner County and attended junior high and high school in Kimball, Nebraska, graduated as valedictorian from Kimball County High in 1937, received her bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College Teachers College in 1940 having majored in Business Education with minors in Latin and English. She served as president of Gamma Chi Omega, was homecoming queen, member of the College Chorus and of Cardinal Key Honor Society.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO