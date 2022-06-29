ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Bison gores man at Yellowstone

By Star-Tribune staff
thecheyennepost.com
 2 days ago

A man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday. The 34-year-old man from...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 1

 

wyo4news.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people to leave baby wildlife alone

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — If you’re outside this spring, there is a good chance you’ll see newborn wildlife. These young fawns, hatchlings, and other babies are charismatic and incredible to watch and photograph. At the same time, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people who come across young animals to leave newborn wildlife alone and keep a distance.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Fallen Wyoming Marine to pass through Cheyenne, Casper on way to Buffalo

CASPER, Wyo. — The body of a Wyoming Marine killed earlier this month is scheduled to pass through Cheyenne this afternoon on the way to Buffalo, where he will be buried. Cpl. Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the five Marines killed on June 8 after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death with the Buffalo Bulletin in the days after the crash.
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

BREAKING: Laramie Police Arrest California Man for Murder

Laramie police say they have arrested a 29-year-old California man for murder in connection with a missing person's case. Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers began investigating the case around 7:43 p.m. Monday and subsequently arrested Hunter O. Fulton for second-degree murder and mutilation of dead bodies. Police did not say...
LARAMIE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Rally Against Wyoming’s Trigger Abortion Ban Bill Thursday Night

Opponents of Wyoming's Trigger Abortion Ban will rally in front of the Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne this evening [June 30] from 6-8 p.m. The rally follows the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last Friday overturning the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision. Wyoming lawmakers earlier this year passed House Bill 92, which leads to outlawing most abortions in the state in the wake of such a Supreme Court decision.
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Bertha Gladys Sandberg

Bertha Gladys Sandberg, 101, formerly of Albin, Wyoming, died Tuesday June 28th at Cottonwood Creek in Cheyenne. She was born September 8, 1920, at the family farm in Banner County, Nebraska, to Floyd Leland Barrett and Minnie Mae Reed Barrett. She attended grade school at District 13 in Banner County and attended junior high and high school in Kimball, Nebraska, graduated as valedictorian from Kimball County High in 1937, received her bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College Teachers College in 1940 having majored in Business Education with minors in Latin and English. She served as president of Gamma Chi Omega, was homecoming queen, member of the College Chorus and of Cardinal Key Honor Society.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to reopen the main doors of the hospital

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has announced that beginning at 6 a.m. on July 5, the hospital’s front entrances will be reopened. Along with this, the hospital’s valet service will be moving from the south parking garage to the main drive-through, which is located at the intersection of 23rd Street and House Avenue.
CHEYENNE, WY
KDVR.com

Multiple agencies looking for 4 suspects in armed burglaries

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several law enforcement agencies across northern Colorado are searching for four suspects in a series of burglaries that spanned from Longmont to Fort Lupton and unincorporated Weld County. According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Lupton and Weld County burglaries happened on...
WELD COUNTY, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

BOPU employees to enforce seasonal watering restrictions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As temperatures continue to rise, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is reminding customers that watering lawns, gardens, and flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited this summer in Cheyenne. This rule and others are laid listed as part of...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Black bear enters grocery store, climbs tree in west Loveland

A black bear was rescued from a tree in west Loveland. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to the Safeway in the Columbine shopping center at Eisenhower Boulevard and Wilson Avenue late Friday morning for reports of a bear that had wandered into the grocery store, where an employee chased it out. The bear then climbed a nearby tree. Wildlife officers said the bear showed no signs of aggression; they safely tranquilized the bear, rescued it from the tree, and relocated it.
LOVELAND, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit

On Thursday, June 30 at approximately 2:15 a.m. a Cheyenne Police Officer observed a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with stolen license plates speeding near the intersection of Nationway and East 12th Street. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Danny Jimenez, 37, of...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming International Film Festival comes to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you have an artistic flair, love movies, and are looking for something different to do. The Wyoming international film festival may be the event you’ve been looking for. ”It’s an incredible honor to bring all of these films to Cheyenne. We are...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to Open Main Entrances on July 5

Valet service will also relocate to CRMC’s main entrances. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced today that as of 6 a.m. on July 5, the hospital’s front entrances will reopen and valet service will move from the south parking garage to the main drive-through at the intersection of 23rd St. and House Ave. Public elevator access from the south parking garage to the medical office building (MOB) will also open to the public on July 5.
CHEYENNE, WY

