Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows suffers latest injuries: Left and right Achilles strains

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
The Detroit Tigers placed outfielder Austin Meadows, acquired April 5 from the Tampa Bay Rays, on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right and left Achilles strains.

He was supposed to start a rehab assignment this week for Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers previously put the 27-year-old on the injured list June 17 because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, there's no timetable for his return.

Meadows also landed on the injured list May 16 with vertigo symptoms. He did not return until June 7. Before those symptoms kicked in, Meadows dealt with an ear and sinus infection.

To acquire Meadows, the Tigers traded infielder Isaac Paredes and the No. 71 overall pick in the 2022 draft. The traded happened three days before Opening Day.

On Monday, Paredes was named American League Player of the Week.

Paredes is hitting .255 with 10 home runs, eight walks and 15 strikeouts in 34 games this season. Meanwhile, Meadows is still searching for his first home run this season. He is hitting .250 with 16 walks and 17 strikeouts in 36 games.

In 2021, Meadows posted a .234 batting average with 27 home runs and 106 RBIs in a career-high 142 games for the Rays. He has played 411 games in his five-year MLB career.

The Detroit Free Press

What's the Detroit Lions' biggest strength and weakness? ESPN has the answer

The Detroit Lions' first year under head coach Dan Campbell wasn't pretty, but that doesn't mean the team doesn't have a lot to look forward to in 2022. Campbell's Lions, who finished 3-13-1 last season, took Michigan's own Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft and traded up for Alabama's Jameson Williams at No. 12. Compiling that with offseason pickups of wideout D.J. Chark and cornerback Mike Hughes, among others, could give fans reasons to believe this season could be better than last.
DETROIT, MI
Golf Digest

Want another 20 yards? Then copy this move in Viktor Hovland’s swing

Imagine that you have a wedge parked under the target side of your lead foot as you take your stance. Not a golf club, rather the kind of wedge you use for a doorstop or to split firewood. As you swing your driver into the ball, use that wedge to push down and away from the target with your lead leg. That move is something Viktor Hovland does, and it’s one reason he’s among the best drivers on the PGA Tour, says Golf Digest Teaching Professional Josh Zander. Hovland, second in total driving, the tour’s stat that combines distance and accuracy, uses that push to “throw on the brakes” with his lower body, which allows his driver to zip past him and rocket the ball into orbit.
GOLF
