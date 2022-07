The Committee of 100 announced that Elizabeth Keller will become the new Executive Director of the organization effective July 11. She succeeds Jennifer Kmiec who is retiring. Keller moves to The Committee of 100 from the Delaware Tourism Office, which she joined in 2010 and served as Director since 2017. She led state tourism program development, strategies, and community relations. She previously held roles in marketing, public relations, and digital media, leading to multiple award-winning campaigns that increased visitation to the state.

