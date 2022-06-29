"Be aware of risk," Oregon Department of Forestry fights third fire in 24 hours

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
Oregon has launched a new statewide, interactive map to determine the risk level for wildfires. And you can even narrow it down to your neighborhood. The Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map is a project of the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University. The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association says...
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Eagle Point that has spread to the surrounding vegetation. According to Natalie Weber, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Forestry, all the occupants of the home on Antelope Road have been evacuated. Jackson County Fire District #3 is addressing the structure fire,...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The fire danger level in Jackson and Josephine counties will increase to "moderate" level this Friday. Oregon Department of Forestry's (ODF) Southwest District-protected lands move to that risk level 12:01am July 1. It says additional fire restrictions for the public will take effect as the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at Level 1. ODF says these regulations affect 1.8 million acres of state, private, county, city and Bureau of Land Management lands protected by ODF's Southwest Oregon District.
Approximately 80,000 Oregon homes and other buildings are in areas of high or extreme wildfire risk. That’s according to a new map the Oregon Department of Forestry released Thursday. This means that those property owners may be subject to new building code and defensible space requirements to mitigate the risk of future wildfires. The new requirements are still going through a public process and property owners can appeal their risk classification. OPB reporter Cassandra Profita fills us in on the details.
One of the first major wildfires of the season in Oregon had reached 42,000 acres and was 45 percent contained Wednesday afternoon. The Willowcreek Fire, burning near the town of Vale along the Oregon-Idaho border. The fire is burning in sagebrush and heavy grass. Firefighters made significant progress through the...
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association on Thursday welcomed the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University College of Forestry’s rollout of the Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map. The statewide, interactive map was created through the passage of Senate Bill 762 (passed in 2021) and...
Shady Cove, Or. — Safety on the river is top priority when it comes to the most festive weekend of the summer. Rafting companies, Jackson & Josephine Counties Safety & Rescue along with Fire Districts are all on high alert before the 4th of July weekend begins. “We get...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. It’s Been Two Years Since Fauna Frey Went Missing in Grants Pass. The family of a Lane County woman who went missing...
GRANTS PASS — Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest Oregon District has issued a fire danger warning, designating the area's fire danger as "moderate" beginning this Friday, June 1. In response, Grants Pass Fire & Rescue has issued new rules within the city of Grants Pass for fire prevention. The...
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire.
Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
Don’t even think about boating under the influence. That’s the message from Oregon officials for people enjoying the Fourth of July weekend. “Our message is simple. If you boat impaired, you are endangering your life and the lives of others on the water,” Brian Paulsen, Boating Safety Program Manager with the Oregon State Marine Board, said in a statement. “There’s a huge risk with no reward, and often innocent people become the victims.”
DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
Josephine County, Ore — News10 viewer Robert T. wrote in and said, “We live adjacent to a former(?) illegal grow, which the county or state came and mowed down on July 1st, 2021. Since that time, broken down hoop houses, metal poles, and including all the plastic and all the trashed infrastructure, as well as open buckets of unknown chemicals, have been lying in the field with no signs of any clean up. We were first informed that if the property owner(s) did not clean up the debris within 60 days then the government would come in and clear the land, charging the land owner for the work. That did not happen, and the trash continues to break down and become an environmental mess. Can you please find out who is responsible for this clean up and what can we do to get the trash off of our neighboring land?"
Shawn Snyder has made it his mission for the last 25 years to remove what he says are improperly placed or unsafe bolts from rocks in local climbing areas. His most recent target is the Meadow Camp area. It has caused an uproar in the rock climbing community. “It shows...
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
