La Crosse, WI

Celebrating safely: La Crosse Police detail fireworks you can buy without permit

news8000.com
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Before running out to buy fireworks for July 4 celebrations, officials warn that residents may want to do some research first. Even if you can find them at the store, not all fireworks are legal.

www.news8000.com

news8000.com

Bert ‘Bud’ Jenks Sr.

Bert Arthur “Bud” Jenks Sr., 86, of La Crosse passed away in the early morning hours of June 25, 2022. at the VA Memorial Hospital in Tomah. Bud was born to late Ruel Bert and Eileen Vanetta Jenks on July 24, 1935. He married Patricia (Pat) on April 7, 1955, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, and they raised six children.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Mary Johnson

Mary Lois (Schlicht) Johnson, 60, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on October 3, 1961, to Richard and Beverley (Walsh) Schlicht. She graduated from Central High School in 1979 and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. On April 18, 1980, she married William (Bill) Johnson and moved to Rockland, Wisconsin. In 1986, Mary began working as postmaster relief for the Rockland Post Office. In 1991, at age 29, Mary became the postmaster of Rockland, one of the youngest in the state. In 2012, Mary was named Wisconsin Postmaster of the Year by the National League of Postmasters. Mary worked at the post office until her retirement at age 50.
ROCKLAND, WI
news8000.com

Edith Rifenberg

The absolute best wife and mother on earth, Edith Louise (Rhomberg) Rifenberg, 94, of Onalaska, died June 26, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 7, 1927, to Frank and Agnes (Kvam) Rhomberg in La Crosse. On July 2, 1949, Edith married Richard Roy Rifenberg at Wesley United...
LA CROSSE, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
news8000.com

Jon Hill

Jon Hill, 82 of Houston, Minn., passed away May 6, 2022, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. Jon was born December 9, 1939, at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse to Richard and Ruby (Egland) Hill. Jon grew up in Houston, graduated from Houston High School in 1960 and attended Winona State University. He owned and operated Hill Building and Construction and Jon’s Home Center, both in Houston, and Village Paint and Paper in La Crosse. He also worked as a coatings consultant for Ace Hardware.
HOUSTON, MN
news8000.com

Legion Baseball: West Salem walks it off over Tomah

Tomah jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but West Salem came storming back to tie it late, eventually walking it off in 11 innings with a 10-9 victory.
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

David Hayes

David Lex Hayes, 81 of La Crosse passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, following a brave fight with cancer. David was born in La Crosse September 24, 1940 to Alex and Millie (Grace) Ristow. He was adopted by Justin Hayes in 1946 when his mother remarried. He lived in Gustine, CA., until the was 9, when he came back to La Crosse to live with grandparents Harry and Emma (Engler) Grace. Dave attended Hamilton, Lincoln and Central High School from where he graduated in 1958. His first job was a pin setter at South Lanes Bowling alley. He went on to work at Swift and Co., Norplex Oak and Chart, from where he retired. He married Shirley King on May 25, 1963, in Carson City, Nevada. Their daughter, Jacqueline, was born in June of 1965.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

La Crescent Legion defeats West Salem

La Crescent Post 595 Baseball defeated West Salem Post 51 4-3 on Wednesday evening at La Crescent's Horihan Field. Karson Pape delivered the go-ahead RBI with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning.
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

Legion Baseball: Holmen sweeps doubleheader against La Crosse Post 52

Holmen dominated its doubleheader against La Crosse Post 52 on Thursday night, winning Game One by a final of 13-8, followed by an 11-1 victory in Game Two.
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

ALERT EVENING: Scattered Showers & T-Storms Through About 10PM -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 60F / Wednesday’s Forecast High: 86F…. ALERT EVENING: A cold front is causing scattered showers and t-storms to track east/southeast across our area this evening. A couple of the storms have pulsed strong to severe with hail and gusty winds… but most areas are just seeing general showers and t-storms. Expect these storms to exit southeast and out of our area around 10 p.m. or shortly after. The SPC has a SEVERE T-STORM WATCH in place for a good portion of our viewing area this evening.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Construction company hosts signing day for new apprentice

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Miron Construction Co., Inc hosted a signing day on Tuesday to celebrate one of its newest apprentices. Class of 2022 graduate Zach Long had his signing day at West Salem High School to celebrate Long becoming a carpentry union apprentice at Miron. “A person...
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

Doris Thompson

Doris L. Thompson, 88, of La Crosse died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home, surrounded by all of her children. Doris was born on August 14, 1933, in La Crosse to Walter and Ragna (Bjorkman) Tauscher. She married Richard Thompson on February 21, 1953, in La Crosse. After raising her seven children, she worked at La Cro Products, starting in the factory and retiring as an administrative assistant at the age of 83. She was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan, watching them on TV whenever she could. She will be remembered as a selfless person, always putting others before herself.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

After COVID setback, stage set for Great River Shakespeare Festival return

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — After a few setbacks, the Great River Shakespeare Festival returns to the stage the weekend of July 4. Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases within the theatre company, organizers had to adjust the preview and opening schedules. Performances include Shakespeare’s Always Patsy Cline, Twelfth Night, and Richard III.
WINONA, MN
news8000.com

Legion Baseball: Viroqua dominates Stoddard, 12-1

The Viroqua 138ers defeated Stoddard, 12-1, on Thursday night at the Viroqua Park Bowl.
VIROQUA, WI
news8000.com

William ‘Bill’ Cilley

William "Bill" P. Cilley, 72, of Holmen passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on November 14, 1949, to William D. and Ursula (Karnowski) Cilley. Bill graduated from Logan High School in 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. National...
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Leslie Herreid

Leslie Merle Herreid, 74, of rural Ettrick died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Leslie was born on March 18, 1948, to Stanley and Marva (Affeldt) Herreid. He married Barbara Brindle on December 29, 1995, in Whitehall. Leslie owned and operated Herreid Auto Body...
ETTRICK, WI
news8000.com

Legion Baseball: Kepple homers in Post-52’s win over Viroqua

La Crosse Post-52 traveled to Viroqua for what was supposed to be a 9-inning game against the Viroqua 138ers. It was a 1-0 game when Kyle Kepple stepped up to the plate in the 4th inning. He would crush the ball well over the fence in left-center field to give Post-52 a 2-0 lead.
VIROQUA, WI
news8000.com

Holmen Legion wins latest Play of the Week

With 60 percent of the vote on our real-time poll, Xavier Palmer of Holmen Legion Baseball has won the latest News 8 Now Play of the Week. Palmer's winning play was hitting a home run from his knee against Prairie du Chien. Thanks to everyone who voted!
HOLMEN, WI

