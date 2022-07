Main Street will again be transformed with lively events and local traditions to celebrate Independence Day. The Half Moon Bay Ol’-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Block Party will kick off the patriotic weekend for Coastsiders. The red, white and blue affair, hosted by Miramar Events, marks the 51st year of the parade and celebrations of U.S. independence on the coast. The parade will be followed by a “block party” with live music, kids activities, food, drinks and more. Festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kelly Avenue and Main Street and are free to attend.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO