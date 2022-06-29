ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Building owner charged in blaze that killed firefighter

By Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gifGV_0gP3u1Y600

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — The owner of a Philadelphia building where a firefighter died while on the job this month has been charged with setting the blaze.

Authorities made the announcement Tuesday.

They also say 28-year-old Al-Ashraf Khalil lied to authorities probing the June 18 blaze.

They say he later flew from the United States to Jordan after telling investigators he had no travel plans. But he was refused entry to Jordan and was arrested Friday at an airport in New York City.

Khalil’s lawyer says his client had no role in starting the fire.

The blaze killed Lt. Sean Williamson and injured five other people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Facebook ‘Feud’ Led To Deadly Shooting Of Beloved 9-Year-Old Girl In Trenton: Prosecutor

A Facebook feud led to the deadly March shooting of a beloved nine-year-old girl in Trenton, authorities said, charging the gunman with several additional offenses. Isiah Roberts, 19, is now charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in the shooting of Sequoya Bacon-Jones, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said following a seven-count indictment on Thursday, June 30.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Says Disparity Of Arrests For Black, Hispanic Homicide Victims Is ‘Stunning’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a new investigative series, “Crime Without Punishment: Unsolved Murder In America,” CBS News is taking a look at the disturbing rise of homicides. Today, there is about a 50-50 chance a killer will not be arrested. The investigation, which brought Chief Investigative Correspondent Jim Axelrod to Philadelphia and to other cities around the country, also found a stunning gap in the arrest rate for cases with White victims versus Black or Latino victims. Detectives from Philadelphia’s homicide unit, along with a SWAT team, are raiding a house where they believe a murder suspect is holed up. But these detectives...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Alleged Shooter In Deadly Road Rage Shooting In Springfield In Custody, Sources Say

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The alleged shooter in a deadly road rage shooting in Delaware County has been taken into custody, according to law enforcement sources. The suspect has not been identified by police. We are hoping for more information on Friday. The gunfire broke out on South State Road near Meetinghouse Lane during the Wednesday morning rush. Police say 54-year-old King Hua was shot and killed during a suspected road rage attack, all because he was driving too slowly in rush hour traffic. Investigators say a man and a woman in a dark-color SUV pulled up on the shoulder next to Hua’s car. They say...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Suspects Robbed and Assaulted 68-Year-Old Man Delivering Food

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a recent robbery. Authorities state that on June 15, 2022, at 9:40 pm, the victim, a 68-year-old-male, was delivering food to 2120 E. Allegheny Avenue when he was approached by three unknown black males who demanded his money taking $100 from his pockets. The victim was also assaulted during the incident but was able to fight off the attackers and drive himself to Episcopal Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arson Suspect Arrested In Connection To Fire, Building Collapse That Killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A building owner has been arrested and charged with arson in a fire and collapse that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson. The arrest of Al-Alshraf Khalil comes less than two weeks after the deadly collapse in North Philadelphia. Khalil is charged with arson and lying to federal investigators concerning his whereabouts at the time of the fire. Court documents allege Khalil told federal agents he wasn’t in the area of 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue despite surveillance video and other evidence placing him there. According to sources, the charges rising to homicide are still in play. “Arson killed Lieutenant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Beast

Philadelphia Man Charged With Lying to Feds About Blaze That Killed Firefighter

A Philadelphia man is accused of lying to a federal agent in connection with a blaze that killed a firefighter on June 18. The suspect, identified as Al-Ashraf Khalil in a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, owns the building in which the fire started, and was seen nearby acting suspiciously in the moments immediately before the structure went up in flames, according to the complaint. He later told ATF agents that he was at home during the blaze. However, the feds say, Khalil was caught in surveillance video on the scene. Khalil, who has not been charged with the alleged arson itself, does not yet have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is set to hold a news conference about the case at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

2 men shot dead in Philadelphia after forcing their way into home: report

Two men have been killed in Philadelphia after trying to force their way into a home – with one of the individuals being shot more than a dozen times, reports have said. The incident happened Monday afternoon in South Philadelphia, and police are investigating whether it was a home invasion or if the men had arrived at the property for another reason, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newtownpress.com

HARRISON TWP. EXPLOSION KILLS 1

HARRISON TWP. – An explosion at a commercial welding site left one person dead after an explosion on June 15. The explosion tore off a section of the building’s roof, and could be felt by surrounding homes and businesses. At approximately 10:40 a.m., the Harrison Township Police and...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Siblings charged with killing woman after fight over $100 debt, police say

The slaying of a Trenton woman in her home in early 2020 is connected to a reported fight the victim had the day before with a relative of the suspects, court documents show. Travis Leiby, 34, and Brittany Murdza, 32, are charged with murder and related firearm and burglary charges in the January 2020 shooting death of Starquasia Harris. The 24-year-old was slain in her Elm Street home during a home invasion authorities said at the time was a targeted crime.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Delco Gas Station Stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a man Saturday, June 25 at a gas station in Delaware County, authorities said. Responding officers discovered the victim around 10:40 p.m. at the Exxon gas station on Baltimore Avenue in East Lansdowne, local police said. The victim was...
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA
CBS Philly

Quadruple Shooting In East Germantown Sends 4 Men To Hospital, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four men have been hospitalized after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened on the 1100 block of East Price Street just before 8 p.m. Police say all four men — ages 28, 26, 19, and 19 — are in stable condition. Police say the four were hanging out on the front steps of a home when the shooting happened. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Repeat Walmart Thief Nabbed In Philly: Police

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man accused in a string of Walmart robberies was arrested in Philadelphia after a recent incident, authorities said. Jamell A. Oglesby was nabbed Wednesday, June 29 after he was spotted in the black Lexus ES 250 that Bensalem police say was involved in the robberies. Oglesby and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

69-Year-Old Woman Who Died After Being Struck By Police Vehicle In South Philadelphia Identified As Suzanne Shepherd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the 69-year-old woman who died after being struck by a police vehicle in South Philadelphia earlier this week. The victim, Suzanne M. Shepherd, was walking across the 500 block of South 9th Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when a police vehicle that was traveling eastbound on South Street proceeded to turn left onto 9th Street striking her. She was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to her injuries around 5:30 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time. 
Daily Voice

Robbery, Gunfire Reported In South Jersey: Police

Police in South Jersey responded to a robbery with gunfire, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 28, at approximately 5:31 p.m., Gloucester Township police responded to the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike in the Glendora section of Gloucester Township for a report of a robbery. Police heard multiple gunshots...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy