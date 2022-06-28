Edward L. McWilliams

John “Rusty” Lockwood, 74, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away June 27, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born November 4, 1947 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Russell and Doris Eleanor (Kuykendall) Lockwood. John married Patricia (Koy) Lockwood on March 7, 1970. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage. In addition to his beloved wife, Rusty is survived by his children, John R. Lockwood III of Woodlawn and Margaret RoseAnne Lockwood of Livingston, Montana; sisters, Linda Meadows of Boyd, Illinois and Ruth Eirhart and husband, Rick of Effingham, Illinois; mother-in-law, Mary Koy of Woodlawn; brother-in-law, Raymond Koy of Woodlawn; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Alfred Koy; brothers-in-law, Tony Alan Koy and Artie Meadows; and nephew, Allen Koy. Rusty proudly served his country in the United States Army for 12 years. He was a member of Fouts Christian Church in Centralia. Rusty was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and adored him.

