GARY, Ind. — Robert Vern Rodgers, born on July 12, 1964, in Gary, Indiana, passed at St. Louis University Hospital on June 19, 2022, at the age of 57. He is survived by his loving mother, Bonnie Rodgers; his two older sisters, Susan Rodgers, and Vicki Rodgers; and has joined his father, Marion Rodgers, in the next life. He is also survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ronda Rodgers; his five caring children, Teresa Boyce, Andrew Rodgers, Tiffany Sims, Timothy Rodgers, and Shyla Rodgers; and his eight grandchildren, who he shared all of his love with.

GARY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO