Landers, CA

LANDERS MAN ARRESTED FOR INVESTIGATION OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND FALSE IMPRISONMENT

By Z107.7 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Landers man was arrested Sunday, accused of attempted murder and false imprisonment. Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dusty Mile Road in Landers on a request from County Fire for a 28 year old woman who had fallen and was not waking up. Deputies discovered a female...

