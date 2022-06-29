Yanez transfers to UCLA

EUGENE, Ore. -- With the weather promising to be not too hot and not too cold, conditions look to be ideal for the Eugene Pro Rodeo as it saddles up tomorrow night, July 1. This is the thirty-first year for the event, which is held at the Oregon Horse Center on Prairie Road. Organizers have brought in more resources to accommodate a crowd that is expected to be as large as it has ever been. They say they want attendees to see the action, not long lines. They’re also pushing online ticket sales and so far, they’ve sold more tickets online than they ever have in the past, including discounted tickets for kids.

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO