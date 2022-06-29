New Skagit County strategic plan to guide the county through the next 10 years

Skagit County adopted a new strategic plan Tuesday, which sets priorities and goals for the next 10 years.

The Skagit County Strategic Plan is intended to serve as a guide for current and future county leadership as they tackle the largest challenges facing the county.

Addressing homelessness, improving mental health and addiction services, creating sustainable environmental practices and supporting those who work for the county are highlighted as key focus areas.

Each of these areas includes smaller goals with clear timelines for completion, and the Skagit County Board of Commissioners has committed to quarterly updates.

Sheryl Trent, owner of consulting firm SBrand Solutions, said the tasks appear daunting, but are achievable if county leadership is diligent and sticks to its objectives.

“These may take 5, 7, 10 years … to truly say as a commissioner group, ‘Yes, we have achieved these goals,’” Trent said ahead of the plan’s adoption Tuesday.

Commissioner Lisa Janicki said the plan correctly places county workers as the No. 1 priority.

Early in the six-month planning process, she said the three commissioners agreed that the plan needed to prioritize employee satisfaction, training and a positive workplace culture.

“The three of us, without even hiccuping, agreed that the employees, public servants, have to be taken care of first,” she said. “The people who work for this organization by necessity are the most important.”

Commissioner Ron Wesen said with inflation at a 40-year high, he’s anticipating an economic downturn. This plan will help the commissioners make difficult decisions during budget process.

“If it’s not on this plan, it’s going to have a hard time getting above the line we want to fund,” he said.

The plan can be accessed on the county website at skagit.ws/3a1zaWq.

The county will create an implementation plan, and will design performance indicators to measure progress on the focus areas, Trent said.