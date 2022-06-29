Summer Concerts in the Park series set for July

Madison – the first week of July in the late 1960s. On the balmy fourth of July 1965, a crowd of about 60,000 packs Vilas Park for the 14th annual Lions Club fireworks display. Three days later, the UW chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom stages the era’s first conservative political demonstration here, picketing during a dedication ceremony for the State Capitol in support of the federal law which allows states to enact antiunion “right-to-work” laws, section 14(b) of the Taft-Hartley Act. Among the large crowd gathered for the dedication, Gov. Warren Knowles, the four other statewide elected officials and all legislators. YAF President David Keene and about a dozen YAF activists hand out a thousand leaflets in only two hours, denouncing efforts by Congressional Democrats to repeal 14(b).[i]

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO