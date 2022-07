TIFTON— Chris Beckham has been selected as the new Director of Marketing and Communications at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Beckham is the former Managing Editor of The Tifton Gazette, the former General Manager of WTIF Radio, and the former Vice President of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce. He is presently the Executive Director of Legacy Village Assisted Living.

TIFTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO