Movies

Box Office Hits Rare Milestone as 4 Films Top $20 Million in Non-Holiday Weekend

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
 4 days ago
It has been five years since theaters accomplished the feat in latest sign of COVID-era recovery. For the first time in five years, four different films grossed over $20 million at the box office during a non-holiday weekend. Warner Bros.’ ”Elvis” edged out Paramount’s ”Top Gun: Maverick” for the top spot...

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
