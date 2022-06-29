ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia Ann Seibert

By Crawford County Now Staff
Patricia Ann Seibert, 73, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully Sunday, June 26, 2022 at ProMedica of Bucyrus following a brief battle with cancer. She was born October 18, 1948 in Galion to the late Harold A. Sr. and Winifred B. (Reeder) Manring and was a 1966 graduate of Bucyrus High School. Pat...

