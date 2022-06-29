ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

*UPDATE* Suspect Located and Arrested After Drug Investigation

 2 days ago

On June 27th, 2022, Enrico Giangiacomo turned himself in at Delaware State Police Troop 3. He was charged with one count of felony “Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to...

State Police Arrest Two, Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Wanted Subject

Delaware State Police have arrested 50-year-old Hope Wheatley of Laurel, DE and 30-year-old Amanda Adkins of Bridgeville, DE for hindering prosecution after an incident that occurred in the Lewes area earlier this month. On June 9, 2022, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Hope Wheatley and Amanda Adkins entered the Tokyo Steakhouse...
LAUREL, DE
Two Women Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two women on gun charges. Authorities state that on June 18 at approximately 1:16 p.m., a police officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 400 block of South Broom Street. Police took 18-year-old Ana Vazquez and 21-year-old Jaylynn Hernandez into custody without incident, and recovered a loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number and ammunition.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Solving Homicide of James Leager

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the suspicious death of James Leager, 63, of Clayton, Delaware. On April 27, 2016, James was found in his vehicle on a farm property in the 700 block of Blackbird Greenspring Road. James was suffering from serious injuries, so he was transported to Kent General Hospital, where he remained until May 17, 2016, after succumbing to his injuries. James was a life-long resident of the Smyrna-Clayton area and was well known in the community.
CLAYTON, DE
OCPD arrest suspect in triple stabbing

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have made an arrest in a triple stabbing that took place earlier this month. 23-year-old Paul Baynard of Ridgely, Maryland was located in Queen Anne’s County and taken into custody. The incident happened just before midnight on June 20th in the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Troopers Arrest Subject for Burglary and Multiple Thefts

Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Misty Gleason of Camden, DE for burglary and other related charges following an investigation that began in the Hartly area on Tuesday morning. On June 28, 2022, at approximately 6:21 a.m., troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road regarding a theft...
CAMDEN, DE
Woman Arrested Following Shots Fired Incident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on reckless endangering and aggravated menacing charges following a shots fired incident. Authorities state that on June 20 at approximately 5:07 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of Townsend Place in reference to an aggravated menacing complaint involving a female subject who had discharged a firearm. Officers located the suspect, 25-year-old Nicole Charles, who was taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded firearm, and there were no injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
State Police Issue Warning About Cryptocurrency Scams

The Delaware State Police are providing a scam advisory surrounding the fraudulent use of cryptocurrency. The Delaware State Police are warning the public of an increase in scams involving the use of cryptocurrency (or “crypto”) ATM machines and quick response (or “QR”) codes. The Delaware State Police have recently seen an increase in scams where the victim is directed to local crypto ATMs and/or stores that authorize QR crypto payments. Criminal perpetrators will leverage victims to send money in these forms during schemes that include government impersonation (DEA, ATF, Sheriff’s office, police agencies), computer spyware (computer takeovers, fraudulent security alerts), and romance scams (creating a false sense of intimacy). Scammers may maintain lengthy contact with the victim through online or telephone communication methods.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit Receives 2022 Compassionate Champion Award

We are honored to announce the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit as a recipient of the 2022 Compassionate Champion Award. This award recognizes “outstanding achievements by both individuals and organizations in providing trauma-informed services.” In 2018, Governor John Carney signed executive order # 24 to transform Delaware into a trauma-informed state. Colonel Melissa A. Zebley received this award on behalf of the women and men of the Delaware State Police at a celebratory ceremony on June 14th, 2022. Please click on the video below to learn more about our trauma-informed practices.
DELAWARE STATE
Del. woman arrested for burglary, theft

HARTLY, Del. – A Camden woman is behind bars after being arrested on burglary and other related charges. At around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road for a theft complaint. The investigation revealed that a female subject had trespassed onto the property and stolen items from a vehicle parked in the driveway. Troopers also discovered that the same woman had trespassed onto other nearby properties, stolen items from parked vehicles, and burglarized a residential garage.
CAMDEN, DE
Gun and Drugs Seized During Wilmington Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 17 at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2100 block of Locust Street when they observed several subjects loitering. As police approached, 30-year-old Anthony Calm attempted to flee. Calm was taken into custody without incident, and a loaded 9mm handgun and 3.8 grams of marijuana were recovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
Troopers Arrest Subject for Weapon and Drug Offenses

Delaware State Police have arrested 21-year-old Taleem Thompson-Morris of Salem, New Jersey for firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the New Castle area on Tuesday morning. On June 28, 2022, at approximately 5:20 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2008 Chevrolet Suburban commit...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Three Arrested On Multiple Drug-Dealing Charges In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Three men were arrested on multiple drug-dealing charges in Cape May County, authorities said. Charged with the distribution of drugs were Joel Quintana-Medina, 42, Frankie Sola, 39, and Zulmarie Arroyo, 20, all from the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland. On...
Traffic Stop Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Michael Bauer of Dover, DE for firearm and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday morning. On June 26, 2022 at approximately 1:48 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a black motorcycle traveling northbound on South Dupont...
DOVER, DE
Inmate dies at Delaware prison, state police launch investigation

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating the death of an inmate over the weekend at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Police say detectives and the Department of Correction are investigating the death of an inmate that occurred on Saturday. The inmate’s body was turned over to...

