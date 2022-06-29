UPDATE* Suspect Located and Arrested After Drug Investigation

The Delaware State Police are providing a scam advisory surrounding the fraudulent use of cryptocurrency. The Delaware State Police are warning the public of an increase in scams involving the use of cryptocurrency (or “crypto”) ATM machines and quick response (or “QR”) codes. The Delaware State Police have recently seen an increase in scams where the victim is directed to local crypto ATMs and/or stores that authorize QR crypto payments. Criminal perpetrators will leverage victims to send money in these forms during schemes that include government impersonation (DEA, ATF, Sheriff’s office, police agencies), computer spyware (computer takeovers, fraudulent security alerts), and romance scams (creating a false sense of intimacy). Scammers may maintain lengthy contact with the victim through online or telephone communication methods.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO