SPRING CREEK—George passed away Saturday, June 25th at the age of 69 after a brief battle with cancer. George was born in West Virginia to Ray and Sara Elsie Reynolds and grew up in Las Vegas, NV. He married Ruth Prine in 1975 and had two sons and later, they divorced. He moved to Spring Creek where he lived the rest of his life and where he met and his soul mate, Nia. George served in the US Army and spent many years at the Cortez Gold Mine.

SPRING CREEK, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO