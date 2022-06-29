ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Two KC-area sports moments nominated for ESPYs Best Game award

By PJ Green
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks are up for a big honor.

Both teams have been nominated for Best Game at the ESPYs.

The Chiefs have been selected for their overtime thriller win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

KU men basketball’s 16-point comeback in the national championship game over North Carolina was also nominated. That comeback was the biggest in NCAA championship history.

Fans can vote for either team on ESPN’s website. They’re up against UConn’s win over NC State in double overtime and Alabama’s rally to beat Auburn in four overtimes in the Iron Bowl.

The ESPYs will air July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

