Coos Bay, OR

Coos History Museum open for free on monthly Second Saturday

By News Staff
KCBY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos History Museum will be open for free on their monthly Second Saturday, July 9, 2022 during their summer hours from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The museum is also hosting their monthly Explorer’s Club program for children and families for free from 11 a.m. –...

kcby.com

kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HOMETOWN 4TH OF JULY EVENT MONDAY

The Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks event is set for Monday, July 4th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. Activities include a car show, street car challenge, car parade, and Pacific Racing Association auto racing at 6:00 p.m. Racing will conclude by 9:45 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 10:00 p.m. A sound track to go with the show will be heard on News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN and Best Country 103.
ROSEBURG, OR
Government
City
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Government
Second annual blood drive for Baby Grady at Mill Casino July 28

COOS COUNTY, Ore. - A blood drive will be held on July 28 for Baby Grady, a Coos Bay boy who was born without a left ventricle in his heart. The American Red Cross will hold the second annual blood drive for Baby Grady at the Mill Casino in North Bend from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
South Oregon Coast's Port Orford Puts on Three Days of Fourth of July Fun

(Port Orford, Oregon) – One south Oregon coast town is back with the Fourth of July activities with nothing short of an enormous bang. Port Orford whoops it up with a large variety of activities happening over three days, July 2 – 4. That Saturday through Monday hosts a gigantic festival otherwise known and the Port Orford Jubiliee.
Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan retires

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan retired from the City Thursday, June 30, after more than 27 years of service that encompassed both of the City’s public safety departments. Bryan said serving as the fire chief since April 1, 2021, has been a great learning experience,...
Water outages in Reedsport to continue from 2nd Street to 5th Street

REEDSPORT, Ore. - The City of Reedsport Water Department is continuing to repair a water line in the area of Winchester Ave. and 2nd Street. Residents and Businesses in the area from 2nd Street to 5th Street on Winchester Ave. and Elm Ave. will experience water outages until the line is repaired, the City said Tuesday afternoon.
Coos County officials push for fireworks safety to reduce fire risk

COOS COUNTY, Ore. - From flitter sparklers to ground spinners, sparks will fly in the coming days as Fourth of July celebrations commence, but officials say while you're celebrating, keep safety in mind. Coos Forest Protective Association District Specialist Jef Chase warns a single spark on grass or a firework...
Water line break in Winchester Bay at Sunset Drive results in outages

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department was notified of a water line break in Winchester Bay at Sunset Drive, on private property, the City said Wednesday morning. Businesses and Residents in the area of Sunset Drive south to Lake Marie will experience intermittent water outages until...
Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
Entertainment
Visual Art
Museums
Politics
DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 29

OHA report, June 28, 2022 – Cases: 1,922 new; Deaths: 13 new, 7,804 total; Hospitalized: 399, 42 more than Monday, June 27, 2022. CHW report, June 28, 2022 – New cases: 6; Active cases: 377; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,843.
Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
DFPA DEALS WITH THREE FIRES BETWEEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three fires between Monday and Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5:00 p.m. DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed powerline. The fire was trailed and mop up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
Eugene Police: Missing woman found safe in Bandon

UPDATE (6:40pm): "Ruth Skarlatos has been located in Bandon and is safe and healthy," the Eugene Police Department reported. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police made a public appeal for help Tuesday locating a woman reported missing after "experiencing a mental health crisis brought about by a medical emergency." Police said...
Bay Area Hospital Behavioral Health Unit will stay open, but now faces staffing shortage

COOS BAY, Ore. - The future of Bay Area Hospital's Behavioral Health Unit may still be in jeopardy as staffing shortages loom. Bay Area Hospital charge nurse Tanouka Foster says though it was announced on June 14th that Advanced Health would provide funding to keep the unit afloat for a year while the hospital explored other financial aid, many staff are leaving the unit.
DFPA crews battle multiple fires in Douglas County to start week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association reports crews have battled three fires so far around the county this week. Two of them were powerline-related and one is under investigation. Highway 38 Fire, Elkton. On Monday (June 27), around 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton...
