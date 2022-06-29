City Council meets at noon tomorrow

The California Department of Transportation and Hat Creek Construction and Materials, Inc. are preparing to begin work on the Bass Mountain Mill and Fill Project on Highway 395 in Lassen County. The $1.8 million project, which is funded in part by Senate Bill 1, will cold plane the existing asphalt concrete surfacing and replace (it) with a thin hot mix asphalt between Susanville and Janesville, from just north of Sunnyside Road to just north of the junction with Highway 36. The project will also include the replacement of signal loops at the Highway 395/Highway 36 intersection and striping. When work is conducted at the Highway 395/Highways 36 intersection, motorists are advised to follow detour signs in place.
