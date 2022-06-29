ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

City Council meets at noon tomorrow

By swilliams
Lassen County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Susanville City Council hosts a special meeting at noon tomorrow, Wednesday, June 29, in the city council chambers. Items on the agenda include the certification of the canvass of votes by...

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lassen County News

Someone — please tell the Dems local elected offices are nonpartisan

The local June election is over, and we have new faces in local government. That’s how our system works. The people choose their elected representatives, and we move on from there. No clear-headed person in America should have a problem with that. Jake Hibbits, the chair of the Lassen...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

CPUD to move engines, ambulances back to airport station

As most people in Chester are aware, the Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) has been dealing with some fairly contentious issues over the past several months. After the termination of the former Fire Chief and the resignation of two board members, it appears that the board is once again back to business. The two new board members, Kimberly Green and Arthur Tharp, that were sworn in at the June meeting were in place and ready to take on the challenges along with the rest of the panel. There were about 19-20 residents attending this meeting which the board recognized and thanked for their input.
CHESTER, CA
Lassen County News

Holley receives 8 percent raise — salary is now about $226,000 annually

At its Tuesday, June 28 meeting, the Lassen Municipal Utility District Board of Directors gave Pat Holley, the district’s general manager, an 8 percent raise following a performance evaluation. According to a statement from LMUD, “Based on the general manager’s performance evaluation, the board agreed to allow the additional...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
Lassen County, CA
Government
County
Lassen County, CA
Local
California Government
Susanville, CA
Government
knpr

Washoe County registrar of voters resigns following leave due to threats

Washoe County's registrar of voters has resigned. Her resignation comes just a few months after she took a leave of absence due to threats against her office. Deanna Spikula has worked for the registrar's office for the last 15 years and was named the top elections official in the county in 2017.
SFGate

Nevada GOP governor candidate to pay for statewide recount

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A candidate for Nevada governor who lost this month's Republican primary election by just over 11 percentage points, or nearly 26,000 votes, will pay for a statewide recount after he objected to the outcome and made numerous unproven claims about the election process. Nevada’s Secretary...
NEVADA STATE
Lassen County News

Highway 395 paving project begins July 6

The California Department of Transportation and Hat Creek Construction and Materials, Inc. are preparing to begin work on the Bass Mountain Mill and Fill Project on Highway 395 in Lassen County. The $1.8 million project, which is funded in part by Senate Bill 1, will cold plane the existing asphalt concrete surfacing and replace (it) with a thin hot mix asphalt between Susanville and Janesville, from just north of Sunnyside Road to just north of the junction with Highway 36. The project will also include the replacement of signal loops at the Highway 395/Highway 36 intersection and striping. When work is conducted at the Highway 395/Highways 36 intersection, motorists are advised to follow detour signs in place.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Swimmers Itch reported in Lake Almanor ahead of Fourth of July weekend

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Swimmers Itch has been reported in several waterways in Plumas County, including Lake Almanor and other local lakes, according to Plumas County Public Health. Health officials say it's caused by an allergic reaction to parasites found in some birds and mammals. The parasites can be released...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#The Lassen County Clerk
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe Coounty level of COVID-19 elevated to high

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated Washoe County to having a high level of COVID-19. The CDC recommends people wear masks in indoor places and have all their COVID-19 vaccines. Other recommendations. The increase from medium to high is a result of 12.4 hospitalizations per...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Plumas County News

The fire department survived the Dixie Fire, but will insurance companies kill it?

Editor’s Note: The Indian Valley Fire Department survived the Dixie Fire, but now its existence is threatened by insurance companies. This all-volunteer department is looking at a 1,000 percent increase in its total outlay for premiums, surpassing its annual budget. Fire Chief Bob Orange —who is a retired state game warden, a reserve deputy for the sheriff’s office, a former hot shot with the Forest Service, and now the volunteer fire chief — made an impassioned plea to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors for direction June 28. Following is the text of Chief Orange’s remarks:
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Sheriff’s Office responds to data breach of CCW holders

Yesterday, word spread about a data breach involving the personal information of California’s concealed weapon (CCW) holders. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release today, June 30, regarding the breach. According to the release, the sheriff’s office has been advised that the Department of Justice has...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
KOLO TV Reno

11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several western Nevada police operations conducted a Regional Safe Streets Operation two days last week and made 11 felony arrests, the group announced Wednesday. The felony arrests made June 23 and June 24 within Washoe County include carrying a concealed gun, armed robbery, ex-felon with a gun...
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is now in custody following a 3-hour standoff Wednesday night at the Washoe County Jail. Frederick Adkins faces several charges including felony possession of a controlled substance, and felony intimidation of a public officer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said an officer was...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man sentenced to jail for secretly recording victims in bathroom

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man will spend nearly four years behind bars for secretly recording several victims using a camera he installed in a bathroom in his home. Paul Gardner, Jr., 53, pled no contest in April to five counts of Unlawful Capture, Distribution, Display or Publish...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Three injured in South Reno rollover

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people were injured early Wednesday in a rollover in South Reno. It happened around 4:30 a.m. June 29, 2022 on Thomas Creek Road between Fellowship Way and Rock Haven Drive. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found two people with...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Three arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of Reno home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people are facing trafficking charges for allegedly selling drugs out of a Reno home. Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit started investigating the home in the area of Aitken Street and Locust Street in June 2022 after reports of illegal drug sales. Through surveillance, investigators witnessed drug sale activity, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy