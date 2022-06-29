City Council meets at noon tomorrow

As most people in Chester are aware, the Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) has been dealing with some fairly contentious issues over the past several months. After the termination of the former Fire Chief and the resignation of two board members, it appears that the board is once again back to business. The two new board members, Kimberly Green and Arthur Tharp, that were sworn in at the June meeting were in place and ready to take on the challenges along with the rest of the panel. There were about 19-20 residents attending this meeting which the board recognized and thanked for their input.

CHESTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO